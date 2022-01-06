AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

With RB Jonathan Taylor being heavily featured by the Colts, QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to step things up in the passing game in order to give the offense more balance.

“Obviously, our run game is our identity and what we do, but we’ve got to be dynamic off of that,” Wentz said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I feel like we’ve missed some things there. I’ve missed some things, got to be better there.”

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton on if he is thinking about the possibility of Week 18 being his last game: “Nah, not at all.” (Kevin Bowen)

Texans DC Lovie Smith commented on the emergence of LB Kamu Grugier-Hill with the team this season: “He’s got great football knowledge, can make plays. He’s one of our guys. Look to the future, you’d like for him to be a part of that. Best way to set up your future is to play well.” (Aaron Wilson)

Smith also likes what he has seen from CB Desmond King, especially after he picked off two passes against the Titans: "You've been an inside guy playing nickel and we ask you to go outside. He has great instincts playing the ball." (Wilson)

Titans

Titans OC Todd Downing thinks that the team needs to get more touches for WR Julio Jones : “We just have to chase consistency there. We’ve had some chances to get him the ball but for a variety of reasons, we haven’t been able to get him the ball.” (Turron Davenport)

Titans LB Zach Cunningham on facing the Texans for the first time after being let go by the team: "It's going to be a fun experience going back to see guys that I played with. I'm sure I'm going to be fine. I'm not an emotional guy anyway. I'm always going to play my game no matter who I'm going against." (Davenport)