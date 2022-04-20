AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

New Colts CB Stephon Gilmore commented on why he decided to sign with Indianapolis after a long offseason that saw him visit several different teams.

“It is a good fit for me,” Gilmore said, via Lou Bezjak of the Charlotte Observer. “I like the organization. I like the coaches. It was a good decision for me and I just felt it was the best place for me. I plan on going out there and competing, and make plays on the ball. I got a clean slate and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. . . . I can’t wait to get there.”

Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the Colts. (Tom Pelissero)

Texans

Titans

PFN’s Aaron Wilson talked to an executive for another team not involved who thinks the Titans will ultimately work out a long-term deal with WR A.J. Brown : “I believe the Titans are absolutely going to pay A.J. [GM] Jon Robinson takes care of his guys, look at his track record. A.J. deserves a good deal. It’s just a matter of time before it happens.”

: “I believe the Titans are absolutely going to pay A.J. [GM] takes care of his guys, look at his track record. A.J. deserves a good deal. It’s just a matter of time before it happens.” The Titans had a private workout with Houston DL Logan Hall . They are also one of the teams that has hosted him for a top 30 visit. (Wilson)

. They are also one of the teams that has hosted him for a top 30 visit. (Wilson) The Titans hosted Cincinnati DE Myjai Sanders for a top 30 visit. (Josh Norris)