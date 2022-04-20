AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
New Colts CB Stephon Gilmore commented on why he decided to sign with Indianapolis after a long offseason that saw him visit several different teams.
“It is a good fit for me,” Gilmore said, via Lou Bezjak of the Charlotte Observer. “I like the organization. I like the coaches. It was a good decision for me and I just felt it was the best place for me. I plan on going out there and competing, and make plays on the ball. I got a clean slate and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. . . . I can’t wait to get there.”
- Fresno State CB DaRon Bland has had a top 30 visit with the Colts. (Tom Pelissero)
Texans
- Jordan Schultz reports that the Texans are looking to add receivers to help young QB Davis Mills and are looking at draft prospects Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, and Danny Gray.
- The Texans re-signed WR Brandin Cooks to a two-year, $39.764 million extension that includes $36 million guaranteed with a $16 million signing bonus, base salaries of $2 million guaranteed, $18 million guaranteed, and $13 million. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans CB Steven Nelson received a two-year deal worth up to $10 million and includes $4.5 million guaranteed, a $2 million signing bonus, salaries of $1.75 million guaranteed, and $3.5 million with $750,000 guaranteed. (Wilson)
- Houston CB Marcus Jones had a pre-draft visit with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- Cal OLB Cameron Goode had a private workout with the Texans. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Texans had a top 30 visit with Oklahoma State LB Devin Harper. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Texans have hosted Metchie for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)
Titans
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson talked to an executive for another team not involved who thinks the Titans will ultimately work out a long-term deal with WR A.J. Brown: “I believe the Titans are absolutely going to pay A.J. [GM] Jon Robinson takes care of his guys, look at his track record. A.J. deserves a good deal. It’s just a matter of time before it happens.”
- The Titans had a private workout with Houston DL Logan Hall. They are also one of the teams that has hosted him for a top 30 visit. (Wilson)
- The Titans hosted Cincinnati DE Myjai Sanders for a top 30 visit. (Josh Norris)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!