AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Regarding Colts CB Kenny Moore holding out for a new contract, HC Frank Reich is glad that Moore is still at the team facility despite not participating in practice.

“I’m glad he’s here,” Reich said, via Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I know he didn’t get the work today, but I’m thankful he’s here, seeing and hearing everything that’s going on.”

Reich added that he’s not worried about Moore’s holdout and is hopeful that a deal will get worked out ahead of training camp.

“I’m not worried, but that doesn’t mean I’m not worried that it stretches into training camp,” Reich said. “I hope whatever needs to get worked out, whether that’s something or nothing. … I’m just all positive energy towards Kenny, because we love him and need him, but we’re going to play with who’s here and ready to go play.”

Texans

Texans WR Brandin Cooks applauded GM Nick Caserio‘s offseason and believes the team added difference makers on the offensive side of the ball.

“We’ve got a lot of special guys on this side of the ball that we added, not just at the receiver position but in the backfield, whether it’s from tight ends, the offensive line,” Cooks said, via Texans Wire. “I think Nick did a great job in the draft and free agent-wise.”

Cooks said there’s been a high level of buy-in from everybody on the team.

“Like I said, the biggest thing that I see right now is that everyone is bought in and everyone’s unselfish,” said Cooks. “I think that’s where a great offense starts at: just unselfishness.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said that TE Austin Hooper‘s combination of size and speed will add another element to the offense.

“He’s a guy who has been working with us since I’ve been here, and that connection is growing,” Tannehill said, via the team’s official website. “He has some great size and strength and length and that’s definitely a help for him, and it will help us offensively.”

Hooper said that he’s working to build chemistry with Tannehill and notices the sense of urgency to get on the same page with his quarterback.

“I wish there’s like a magic pill or like, go out to lunch or dinner one time,” Hooper said. “But at the end of the day, it’s throwing it within tight windows. I’m doing my best to make sure he feels comfortable with me. I take that very seriously… I’m rotating with four other guys, so every rep, it’s the sense of urgency you’ve got to have. It has to be multiplied exponentially.“