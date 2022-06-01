AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Phillip Lindsay said that he’s excited to run behind the Colts’ offensive line.

“You gotta love it. Like, who wouldn’t wanna run with these boys? My whole thing was, I was always thinking, ‘Man, if I ever got the opportunity to run with these boys, I could do some special stuff,’” Lindsay said, via Colts Wire.

With the Colts promoting Morocco Brown to Chief Personnel Executive, the Athletic’s Zak Keefer could see Indianapolis promoting assistant director of college scouting Matt Terpening to the full director position, while area scout Jamie Moore will become their new assistant director of college scouting.

Colts HC Frank Reich said he doesn't think it's a "stretch" for S Julian Blackmon (Achilles) to return from training camp after doing defensive back and 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday. (Joel Erickson)

Reich said they are being "cautious" with LB Darius Leonard's ankle injury: "We're trying to be cautious with him. Taking it day by day, trying to see what we're dealing with and how we can make some progress." (Joel Erickson)

Reich added that they haven't discussed a potential second surgery on Leonard's ankle "at this point." (George Bremer)

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith thinks it is for the best that the team decided to trade QB Deshaun Watson and move on.

“Sometimes divorce is good, and that’s my statement that I’ve made a lot of times when you know a split’s going to happen, and both parties are going to win once it does,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know exactly what happened. The accusations are there, and if they have merit that will all come out in time. But for our football team, we needed to move on.”

Titans

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t really see a path for Titans third-round QB Malik Willis as a starter by the end of this season, as veteran QB Ryan Tannehill is fairly entrenched and the team is expected to compete for a division title.

The Titans picked up $9.5 million in additional cap space following June 1 for the release of WR Julio Jones. He will still count for $8.4 million in dead money in 2023. (Over The Cap)

Titans OC Todd Downing said they are giving second-year OL Dillon Radunz time at guard and tackle in OTAs: "His approach has been a little bit more mature. He knows what to expect from the coaching staff." (Turron Davenport)

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said Radunz has been primarily getting time at right tackle in practice so far. (Terry McCormick)

Downing said that they are challenging Willis in OTAs and he is showing a positive attitude in practice: "[He is] coming into a comfortable learning environment. He's able to ask questions… Such a positive demeanor… There's some things we're asking to do that he's never done before." (Mike Giardi)

Titans DC Shane Bowen said second-year CB Caleb Farley is having a strong offseason and the game is “slowing down for him.” (Mike Giardi)