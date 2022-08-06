AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich had high praise for recently acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue, describing that he’s explosive at the line of scrimmage and understands different situations.

“Yeah, he’s got such good get-off. He’s explosive,” Reich said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s just really smart. He understands the game, he understands what offenses are trying to do. He’s good situationally, and more than that, what I’m coming to appreciate about Yannick more and more is really what a leader this guy is. He’s going to put up great individual performance and production, but ultimately it’s about the team, and I really believe that he’s going to be a great fit for us going forward — really excited about Yannick.”

Texans HC Lovie Smith has been pleased with his team throughout training camp thus far: “Everything we’ve asked the players to do, they’ve done. They’ve bought in. So, the culture has changed. Last time when you start a business, the last thing you see is a profit sometimes, but it’s happening behind the scenes.” (Aaron Wilson)

Smith said second-year TE Brevin Jordan has the capability to play the offensive line and receiver roles: "I love what he did in year one of being a young football player. He's listed as a tight end, but can play in-line, he can move out. It's a tough matchup because he has big wide receiver skills. Just another weapon that we have to use." (Aaron Wilson)

Smith said that WR Phillip Dorsett is "back in the mix" after recovering from a lingering ankle injury: "Phillip has missed a lot of time. He's a part of what we want to do. He brings a skill set, quickness, make you miss in the open field. It's good to get him back out there. He's back in the mix now."

Eagles WR A.J. Brown said that he “didn’t appreciate” the manner in which he was traded from the Titans to Philadelphia and feels his former organization blamed him for how the situation was handled.

“You know, it’s a business, and I’m not upset about the trade or anything because it is a business or whatever,” Brown said, via NFL.com. “But to be honest, I just didn’t appreciate how it all went down, and they just kind of blamed me for it. I’m man enough to say that, however people may take it. But I have no bad blood with Tennessee. I’m moving forward. I’m happy to be here. But (there are) a lot of things people don’t know about, and they’re just pointing fingers at me. But that’s OK.”