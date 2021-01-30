AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan says that while Colts’ GM Chris Ballard has not done a bad job during his four seasons with the team, he is yet to solidify the offensive line with depth and find the team’s future quarterback.
- Bob Kravitz of The Athletic notes that while Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford is an obvious option for the Colts, there is also the possibility of the team acquiring Jets’ QB Sam Darnold.
- Kravitz also notes that the team pulled off a deal with the Jets in the past that landed the Colts the sixth overall pick that they used to select G Quenton Nelson, as well as T Braden Smith and CB Rock Ya-Sin among other picks. The Jets then received the third overall pick which they used to select Darnold.
Texans
- If the Texans decide to trade QB Deshaun Watson, Ian Rapoport says that the package Houston would likely receive will be “unprecedented”.
- Rapoport mentions that it could be more than the two first-round picks and a starter that the Broncos traded QB Jay Cutler to the Bears for, and could even possibly contain three first-round picks and players.
- Aaron Reiss of The Athletic believes that Watson could be traded to the Jets for the second pick, the Dolphins for the third pick, or even to the Falcons for the fourth pick.
- Reiss notes that Watson grew up in Georgia and that the team could be looking for someone to build off of instead of 36-year-old former MVP Matt Ryan.
- Another scenario mentioned by Reiss involves the team trading Watson prior to the draft and moving down in order to gain more draft capital. This situation would involve the team drafting a quarterback late in the first round and possibly signing a veteran quarterback to bridge the gap.
- Watson will obviously garner one of the most intriguing trade packages in NFL history, and the Texans could end up acquiring another quarterback as part of the deal. According to Reiss, this could include Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Jets’ Sam Darnold, 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, Lions’ Matthew Stafford, Broncos’ Drew Lock, Raiders’ Derek Carr, Bears’ Nick Foles, or even Browns’ Baker Mayfield.
- Reiss also lists a few other options at quarterback in the case that the team should refuse to trade Watson, including Cam Newton, Jacoby Brissett, Tyrod Taylor, or Jameis Winston.
Titans
- Regarding the Titans promoting Todd Downing to offensive coordinator, Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site writes that Downing has a “solid track record” in coaching and developing players.
- Although Wyatt understands the scrutiny the Titans received when promoting Shane Bowen to defensive coordinator, he mentions that the coach called plays for the first time last season after having a limited offseason program to prepare. Tennessee, meanwhile, had a clear lack of talent at edge rusher.