AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts G Quenton Nelson said the offensive line needs to be better at protecting QB Carson Wentz. The quarterback was battered again on Sunday and exited the game with sprains to both ankles.

“We need to be better up front,” Nelson said, via Zak Keefer. “He’s a great player, and if we give him more time, he can play even better … for the pressure we’ve let up front, he’s done a pretty good job. If we clean it up and we do our jobs, all the blockers, then we can have some big plays. If everyone does their job, we can light it up.”

Colts RB Nyheim Hines added Wentz has earned the respect of the team with his toughness.

“I know one thing,” Hines said, “Carson is a tough-ass dude and if there’s any way he could have been on the field at the end, he would’ve been out there with us. I don’t know what’ll happen. I bet his ankle will be sore on Monday but hopefully, by the end of the week he’s feeling OK.”

Colts LB Darius Leonard (ankle) said he’s playing through his injury despite feeling pain when making certain moves: “I mean it bites at times on certain movements, but you fight through the pain and find a way to get the job done. That’s what I’ve been taught my whole life…” (Keefer)

(ankle) said he’s playing through his injury despite feeling pain when making certain moves: “I mean it bites at times on certain movements, but you fight through the pain and find a way to get the job done. That’s what I’ve been taught my whole life…” (Keefer) OUT for Week 3: LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb)

for Week 3: LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb) QUESTIONABLE for Week 3: QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are expected to expand the roles for Jacob Martin and Jonathan Greenard , with Martin possibly being slated to start.

and , with Martin possibly being slated to start. Veteran DE Whitney Mercilus weighed in on Martin after he got a sack against the Browns in Week 2: “Jacob Martin, the guy gets off the ball like crazy. He’s got good pass rush moves, he’s got an arsenal in his repertoire. He’s going to be able to get a couple sacks out there, I ain’t going to lie to you. He’s got good bend, good hands, great get-off on the ball. It’s just getting him those one-on-ones. Hopefully, we get a chance to get the quarterback to hold the ball a little bit and give him a chance.”

weighed in on Martin after he got a sack against the Browns in Week 2: “Jacob Martin, the guy gets off the ball like crazy. He’s got good pass rush moves, he’s got an arsenal in his repertoire. He’s going to be able to get a couple sacks out there, I ain’t going to lie to you. He’s got good bend, good hands, great get-off on the ball. It’s just getting him those one-on-ones. Hopefully, we get a chance to get the quarterback to hold the ball a little bit and give him a chance.” Texans’ HC David Culley after Houston’s loss to the Carolina Panthers: “I felt confident in the defense. In the second half, we weren’t able to maintain any drives. There were some big plays we gave up on defense.” (Aaron Wilson)

after Houston’s loss to the Carolina Panthers: “I felt confident in the defense. In the second half, we weren’t able to maintain any drives. There were some big plays we gave up on defense.” (Aaron Wilson) Culley on the first start by rookie QB Davis Mills : “I thought he did very well. I thought he threw the ball very well. He made some nice throws and some nice plays. I thought he did a nice job for us.” (Wilson)

: “I thought he did very well. I thought he threw the ball very well. He made some nice throws and some nice plays. I thought he did a nice job for us.” (Wilson) The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss notes Texans LB Zach Cunningham could be a potential trade candidate, as his adjustment to the new defense has not been smooth and he has missed a preseason game and the first quarter in Week 2 for non-football reasons.

Titans

Titans’ OLB Ola Adeniyi has drawn praise from HC Mike Vrabel and appears to be earning a bigger role with the team just like Vrabel asked him to. He still insists he is focusing on being more dominant on special teams.

“He plays extremely hard [and] takes advantage of the opportunities that he had,” Vrabel said, via TitansWire.com. “So, like we always say, that earns more opportunities.”

“You know, when I got here, they basically told us [to] create a role for yourself,” Adeniyi said. “I came out here every day, whether it be pass rush, and I felt like I did enough to stand out in that area a little bit. And just getting that opportunity to go out there on Sunday and show them what I can do. [I] ended up getting a sack. I’m happy, and we got the win. Honestly, I’m more focused on my special teams aspect of play right now. I feel like I got to step it up a little more and do more in that aspect. We got to get our kick return going — our kick return and punt return game going. We got to keep our returners safe back there, so I feel like I got to step that part of my game up first.”