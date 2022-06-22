AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Jeffery Simmons

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich told the media that there is no chance G Ryan Kelly would be moving to guard from center.

“No, there is really no plan for that at this point. I mean it’s just more cross-training everybody. You’ve got to cross-train everybody,” Reich told reporters, via ColtsWire.com. “One thing you need to learn in this business is you have to have guys that can play center. So a lot of that is just getting other guys on the o-line work at center and put Ryan (Kelly) at that next default position.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith was pleased to have LT Laremy Tunsil return to the team for mandatory minicamp.

“It was good to see him get back out on the football field,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “That was a final piece of this puzzle that we’re putting together. Great work.”

Smith said there’s been constant communication between the team and Tunsil throughout the offseason.

“We’ve been communicating with him throughout, but it was good to see one of your best football players, one of the best offensive tackles in football,” Smith said. “You add him to our team, we’re a better football team. It’s as simple as that. It’s voluntary work in the offseason for most of this.”

Smith admitted that he wished he had Tunsil at practice every day throughout the offseason, but acknowledged that it doesn’t always work out that way.

“In an ideal world, yeah, I wanted Laremy to be here every day,” Smith said. “But sometimes guys aren’t here. When they come here, we’re not going to make him change his last name or anything like that. We’re going to let him keep the same number, and he’s going to help us win a lot of games this year.”

Titans

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons said that he’s focused on managing his weight in order to play at a “consistent level” and avoid injuries.

“Playing in the trenches, all that weight on them joints and stuff like that takes a toll on the body,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “If I can keep playing at a consistent level and weight, I think it will help me later in the season from getting banged up. I feel good when I’m light. I still feel strong, I still feel like myself.”

Simmons mentioned that he wants to keep his weight around 295-300 pounds.

“I think me being consistent right around, maybe 295 (pounds), or 300, maybe in that range I think that will feel good for me and I can help the team the best way I can by staying healthy.”

Simmons wants to be “more disruptive” next season and thinks keeping his “feet moving” will help him produce more on the field.

“There’s a lot of things I want to work on to take my game to the next level,” Simmons said. “Trying to be more disruptive, get up the field more, try and keep my feet moving, not just in the pass game, but also in the run game. My biggest thing this offseason is even in the run game, how can I keep my feet moving to make contact. It’s the small details that can take my game to the next level. My job is to be the best version of Jeffery Simmons for the Tennessee Titans.”