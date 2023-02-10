AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Colts

James Boyd of The Athletic notes the Colts will likely not be able to afford to keep LB Bobby Okereke after his breakout 2022 season and he’ll likely sign elsewhere. However, they already have LB Zaire Franklin and could bring back LB E.J. Speed at a more affordable rate.

Boyd mentions WR Parris Campbell and DE Yannick Ngakoue as players who could draw a fair amount of interest from other teams on the free-agent market.

He adds the Colts' easiest decision of this coming offseason should be to re-sign K Chase McLaughlin.

. Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Colts. (Justin Melo)

Texans

Tom Pelissero reports that the Texans are retaining head strength and conditioning coach Mike Eubanks for HC DeMeco Ryans‘ staff.

Titans

Regarding the Titans promoting Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator, HC Mike Vrabel wouldn’t say whether it’s a sign that Ryan Tannehill would be back for next season. It’s worth mentioning that Tannehill has a potential out in his contract this offseason.

“Well, I don’t think anything,” Vrabel said, via TitansWire. “I talked to Ryan. I let him know which direction we were headed. I don’t want to speak for him, he seemed excited about what we were going to do and who we were doing it with. But again, Ran and I are evaluating the entire roster and players who are under contract and players that are going to be potential free agents here soon.”

Vrabel reiterated that Tannehill is excited about the direction of Tennessee’s system and they must add “a lot of pieces” to their offense.

“So, Ryan’s in here every day and he’s excited about where things are headed,” Vrabel said. “So, other than that, I don’t know what to tell you other than being able to say we got to get ready here to add a lot of pieces and find ways to do that.”