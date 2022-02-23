AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans

Jaguars

There’s no confusion about why the Jaguars were drawn to new HC Doug Pederson. He has a strong reputation for working with quarterbacks and the most important man in the building in Jacksonville is last year’s No. 1 pick, QB Trevor Lawrence. Pederson is intent on forging a close collaboration with Lawrence right away.

“It’s the one-on-one relationship that Carson [Wentz] and I had, really from Day 1, when we got him in the building, just building that,” Pederson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I think that’s important too from a playcaller/quarterback standpoint, having that interaction. It’s not always about football sometimes. It’s life. And I think building that relationship with Carson right away really helped in his success as a quarterback, especially those first two or three years that we had. And I think that’s the one thing I take away, is just pouring myself as much as I can into Trevor and find out what makes him tick. And he can find out what makes me tick.”

Lawrence didn’t exactly hit the ground running as a rookie, although the talent was obvious. Pederson listed some of the ways they hope to help pull the greatness out of Lawrence.

“A lot of what he is and who he is as a quarterback obviously can translate over to the pro game,” Pederson said, “because offenses are being geared more towards that style of quarterback. But at the same time, listen, third down in the NFL is a huge down. Red zone in the NFL is huge. And there are situational things that we can teach and he can learn and grow and get better at. That’s how you play the quarterback position. And sometimes in college, you’re gonna line up and you’re gonna be the better football team every Saturday. You got superior talent and we’re just gonna walk over opponents.

“But here in the NFL, you gotta watch tape, you gotta study, you gotta be prepared because everybody’s good. And that’s week-in and week-out, so that’s the thing now that we can help Trevor with, and help him become a much better pro from his rookie year into his second year — teach him how to watch tape, what to study, what to break down, and really provide the resources for him so he can be successful on game day.”