AFC Notes: Colts, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder writes if the Colts do unload QB Carson Wentz in a trade, their best-case scenario for a return is probably a second-round pick. Indianapolis gave up what turned into a first-round pick and a third-round pick to trade for Wentz last year.
- Holder adds a more realistic scenario might be a third-round pick or even less given that Wentz’s image has dropped precipitously in the past couple of years. Holder notes the Colts might have to settle for a deal mirroring the Titans’ trade for QB Ryan Tannehill, as they sent a future fourth to Miami and swapped late-round picks.
- ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports the Colts are hiring Bowling Green LBs coach Cato June as an assistant linebackers coach.
Jaguars
There’s no confusion about why the Jaguars were drawn to new HC Doug Pederson. He has a strong reputation for working with quarterbacks and the most important man in the building in Jacksonville is last year’s No. 1 pick, QB Trevor Lawrence. Pederson is intent on forging a close collaboration with Lawrence right away.
“It’s the one-on-one relationship that Carson [Wentz] and I had, really from Day 1, when we got him in the building, just building that,” Pederson said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I think that’s important too from a playcaller/quarterback standpoint, having that interaction. It’s not always about football sometimes. It’s life. And I think building that relationship with Carson right away really helped in his success as a quarterback, especially those first two or three years that we had. And I think that’s the one thing I take away, is just pouring myself as much as I can into Trevor and find out what makes him tick. And he can find out what makes me tick.”
Lawrence didn’t exactly hit the ground running as a rookie, although the talent was obvious. Pederson listed some of the ways they hope to help pull the greatness out of Lawrence.
“A lot of what he is and who he is as a quarterback obviously can translate over to the pro game,” Pederson said, “because offenses are being geared more towards that style of quarterback. But at the same time, listen, third down in the NFL is a huge down. Red zone in the NFL is huge. And there are situational things that we can teach and he can learn and grow and get better at. That’s how you play the quarterback position. And sometimes in college, you’re gonna line up and you’re gonna be the better football team every Saturday. You got superior talent and we’re just gonna walk over opponents.
“But here in the NFL, you gotta watch tape, you gotta study, you gotta be prepared because everybody’s good. And that’s week-in and week-out, so that’s the thing now that we can help Trevor with, and help him become a much better pro from his rookie year into his second year — teach him how to watch tape, what to study, what to break down, and really provide the resources for him so he can be successful on game day.”
Texans
- ESPN’s Sarah Barshop and Jordan Reid look at the Texans’ options with the No. 3 pick in the draft. Barshop thinks Houston will be very interested in improving its safety group this offseason as they’re basically starting with a blank slate. That puts Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton in play.
- Reid doesn’t view any of the 2022 quarterbacks as a clear-cut upgrade to Texans 2021 third-rounder Davis Mills.
- Barshop lists T Marcus Cannon and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis as the top cut candidates for the Texans this offseason.
- Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire said had high praise of DE Jonathan Greenard‘s high motor and is excited to work with him: “Strength, length, speed, passion. He doesn’t stop. Incredible motor. Love the way he plays, he’s already been in my office and we’re excited to work together.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans LS Jon Weeks‘ one-year contract extension has a total value of $1.272 million with a $1.12 million base salary, an $895,000 base salary guarantee, and a $152,500 signing bonus. (Wilson)
