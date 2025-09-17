AFC Notes: Daiyan Henley, Ashton Jeanty, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton and QB Bo Nix praised the performance of WR Troy Franklin through the first two games this season.

“Look, he’s elusive,” Payton said of Franklin, via BroncosWire.com. “He does a good job when the quarterback is on the move, too. I think all of them collectively, when Bo scrambles, fight back to the ball to the sideline. But he’s had a good camp and made some big plays for us.”

“He played well,” Nix said of Franklin’s performance in Week 2. “He was everywhere. Played with great effort. And I think it goes to show just from his practice, man, he practices really hard. He shows up every day. He gets his timing down. He runs, and he shows up, and he just practices really hard. So, it’s good to see him have a have a day like that.I mean, we’ve seen that – I’ve seen that from him for as long as I’ve known him. And he’s starting to do really well for this organization, and he’s started to look like his college self again. I’m happy for him, and he always does work. He’s working really hard, he’s practicing really hard and showed up in the game today.”

Chargers

Chargers LB Daiyan Henley led the team with 10 total tackles, one sack, and an interception in their 20-9 win over the Raiders after dealing with a sinus infection throughout the week. Henley got emotional during the second quarter, saying he was in a lot of pain during the game.

“I got very emotional because I was really in pain,” Henley said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “I kind of just thought to myself, ‘Not only am I doing this for myself, but I’m doing this for my team.’ I had to dig deep right there.”

Los Angeles HC Jim Harbaugh said Henley played with a fever and thinks he’s a “superstar” in the making.

“Had a fever, but, once he started playing, the medicine was out there,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s YouTube. “It was out there on the field. It was great to see him have the game that he had. He’s a rising star, superstar. Just happy for him. Played incredible, as did just about everybody on our defense.”

Raiders

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty had just 43 yards on 11 carries in Monday’s game against the Chargers, bringing his average to 2.7 yards per carry through Week 2. Las Vegas HC Pete Carroll is confident they’ll be able to get the rookie running back going.

“We’re just getting started (with Jeanty),” Carroll said, via Ed Graney of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s breaking into the NFL. He’s figuring it out. He’ll get more carries. We have to run the ball more effectively. We only got (68 yards), and that’s not enough. We need more than that. We’re bringing (Jeanty) along. More will come.”

Jeanty feels like he could’ve broken some longer runs in both of his first two NFL appearances.

“Last week it was on me, I didn’t go a good job of reading the plays. I’ll put it on myself again this week,” Jeanty said. “Could’ve broke for bigger on some runs and O-line did their thing. I’ve just got to continue to get better so I can be a game-changer for us.”

Jeanty added that he’s still getting used to the speed of the NFL.

“Just getting used to the speed, honestly. Last week kind of felt like I was moving a little slower, this week felt better. Still not there yet, but once it happens, it will be good.”