AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, David Andrews, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills DB Damar Hamlin said after signing a new contract with Buffalo that he hopes to remain with the team for the rest of his career.

“It feels amazing to be back,” Hamlin said, via PFT. “This is home, this is all I know as a pro. I’m connected to this place on a totally different level. So this is the place I want to be, where I want to spend my whole career if I can. It feels good to be back.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic examines the Jets’ largest needs going into the 2025 NFL Draft.

At quarterback, Rosenblatt writes signing Justin Fields doesn’t preclude them from drafting a player while Alabama’s Jalen Milroe could be an intriguing Day 2 prospect.

doesn’t preclude them from drafting a player while Alabama’s could be an intriguing Day 2 prospect. Rosenblatt considers the receiver spot a “huge” position of need and they could target first-round options like Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan and Texas’s Matthew Golden.

and Texas’s Rosenblatt thinks tight end might be New York’s biggest need and names top prospects to watch like Michigan’s Colston Loveland , LSU’s Mason Taylor, Miami’s Elijah Arroyo, Texas’ Gunnar Helm, Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin and Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson .

, LSU’s Miami’s Texas’ Bowling Green’s and Oregon’s . Rosenblatt writes right tackle is another position of need for the Jets and feels Missouri’s Armond Membou would be difficult to pass on at No. 7 overall.

would be difficult to pass on at No. 7 overall. As for the interior offensive line, Rosenblatt could see them adding depth through the draft.

Rosenblatt also thinks the edge rushing spot is a need, while they could use depth at linebacker as well.

At safety, Rosenblatt could see them adding a starting-caliber player through the draft or the remaining free-agent market. Former Colts S Julian Blackmon is someone Rosenblatt thinks fits the bill.

Patriots

Patriots C David Andrews admitted that he was disappointed after being released from New England after spending his whole career there.

“No one wants to get fired, even from the real world. I definitely respect their decision. Do I like it? No,” Andrews said, via Mass Live. “I thought I could provide value. I was hoping that I could try to play and just try to get the ship in the right direction and help the organization and the community.”

Andrews said that while he’s disappointed, he still has love for New England and remains in the community.

“I found out earlier that week. You’re a little shocked by it,” Andrews said. “I’ve been so blessed. I’ve had 10 years and never got fired. I was living a pipe dream that I would hopefully make the decision myself. What did Bill (Belichick) say? There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and you’re hoping it’s not a train, and I was hoping it wasn’t a train, and it was a train. I respect their decision. Still love the organization, still love the community. We’re still here. We don’t have any plans to make any drastic moves right now, just depending on different situations. It is home right now.”

Andrews added that he was really excited to reunite with former Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

“I was super excited for the opportunity with Josh and the new coaches and getting to know them,” Andrews said. “But at the same time, I knew that offense really well. I’ve had a lot of success in that offense. It fits my play style well, how I like to play, what I like to do. So, I’ve had a lot of success. And was excited for that reunion. I’ve had a great relationship with Josh, and, you know, was excited to see (Mike) Vrabel and what he brought to the table as a football coach. I thought I could have the surgery and see what happens. And obviously the team made a decision that they’re trying to do what’s best for the football team. We’ve been told that for a long time. And you know, you respect that as a player. Obviously, I thought there were some things I could do to help and provide value but I understand their decision at some level.”