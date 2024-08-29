AFC Notes: Dameon Pierce, Ernest Jones, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson on trading DE Trevis Gipson to the Seahawks: “When you have good players and other teams have needs, you are going to listen … Trevis has done an outstanding job for us. I think it is a good situation for him.” (John Shipley)

The Jaguars hosted undrafted OL Noredin Nouili for a visit this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

for a visit this week, according to Aaron Wilson. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke indicated they must wait seven weeks until they are eligible to sign QB C.J. Beathard and he would have to miss at least four games with his injury, via John Shipley.

Texans

Houston RB Dameon Pierce took a backseat to RB Devin Singletary near the end of the season after starting the year as the lead back. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans wants to get Pierce more opportunities and has been impressed with the work he put in during the offseason.

“We have to get him some opps in a game, get him some more opps running the football,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Dameon has done a great job out here at practice, and I think everyone hasn’t seen that in the game because when he had his opportunities, you’ve got guys unblocked in the hole so he doesn’t have a chance to really get started. We just have to give him more opportunities, but we have to block it better up front, so he does have the opportunities to make some plays in the running game.”

“What I have seen from Dameon this offseason is a guy who has put in the work. As you have mentioned, he has changed his body, he is strong, he has been working out every day of the offseason program. Not only here just working out, but I am also proud of Dameon for him going back and finishing his degree at Florida. So, just the complete man, working out as a football player, but also finishing that degree means a lot to him.”

Houston OC Bobby Slowik echoed the praises about Pierce’s work ethic and believes he’s grown mentally.

“He came in ready to compete and ready to work,” Slowik added. “And, I mean, last year, there’s always a lot going on. This year, he’s been able to really focus mentally. He’s been able to focus physically to where he’s can hone in on the offense, but he can also hone in on himself.”

“And he’s always been a tireless worker. But now he’s seeing the dividends of that and it’s been fun to watch him in OTAs and camp. I mean, he’s doing really good stuff in camp. I mean, it’s been fun to watch, excited to continue to see him grow.”

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans S Brandon Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Rams in the preseason.

Ryans on RB Cam Akers' performance during the preseason: "Cam has done a really nice job since we got him late in training camp. He's stepped in, and he's done a really nice job. Everyone sees when he gets the ball in his hands in the games, he's able to make defenders miss and able to continue to press forward and make plays. It's exciting, and it's tough. I love that it's tough to make these decisions because that means you have a good football team. When it's not just set, you still have decisions to make, that's how it should be." (Aaron Wilson)

According to Aaron Wilson, Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. is changing representation to Athletes First as he enters his last year under contract.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan mentioned fourth-round LB Cedric Gray has a nerve-related injury in his shoulder and is without a timetable for return. (Jim Wyatt)

Titans LB Ernest Jones IV said his knee is good and his missed practices in Los Angeles was just maintenance by the Rams. (Turron Davenport)