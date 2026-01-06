AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Cam Little, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones is heading into unrestricted free agency for the second-straight year, this time as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Although his return to Indianapolis isn’t quite as guaranteed as it was before the injury, Jones expressed his desire to return to the Colts because of the people in the organization.

“I’d love to be back here,” Jones said, via the team’s YouTube. “I’ve enjoyed being here, working with the coaching staff here, the players, I think it’s a great organization and I’ve enjoyed being here. Obviously there’s a business side to it and understand that, but I’ve really enjoyed being here around these people.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted that Colts HC Shane Steichen would have had a strong shot at immediately landing another head coaching gig if the team had moved on.

Steichen said he doesn't regret bringing QB Philip Rivers off the couch and playing him ahead of sixth-round QB Riley Leonard, who was impressive in a narrow season-ending loss to the Texans: "That experience with Philip being here, I think, was great for everybody involved." (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

One theme of the 2025 season is how the league’s kickers stretched the bounds of what was possible, making 12 of 22 field goal attempts from past 60 yards. Jaguars K Cam Little is one of the faces of that movement, making a 70-yard field goal in the preseason as an appetizer and then resetting the NFL record for longest field goal at 68 yards. On Sunday, he added a 67-yard field goal to take over the No. 2 spot for longest kick, and he thinks that kick might have been even better.

“I caught this one a little cleaner,” Little said via Jacksonville.com’s Ryan O’Halloran. “The wind was blowing in a couple of directions the whole game and in this stadium, it swirls normally. I played the wind perfectly on this kick. I liked the way I hit this ball a little better (than the 68-yarder).”

It’s hard to believe that Little was on the hot seat just a couple of months ago, missing four field goals in five games before the Jaguars’ bye week gave him a chance to reset. He, like the rest of the team, has been hot since.

"The bye week came at a good time and as a professional athlete, you're always going to have ebbs and flows," Jaguars P Logan Cooke said. "We all have a game or two that doesn't go how we would like. You don't grow as much at the top of the mountain as you do in the valleys so it's good to have those (low) moments."

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson, Jr. believes the team is better equipped for a title run now and is focused on their final few games.

“I do, I do,” Anderson said, via Click2Houston. “When we broke it down, I told them: ‘We’re four games away from being world champions. Whatever you have to sacrifice, whatever you have to give up, don’t look too far ahead, but really be in the moment, really look what we’re striving for’ Look what we’re going towards. I think everybody’s been doing a really good job with that. Man, we’re a couple of games away from being exactly where we want to be at.”

Texans WR Xavier Hutchinson said the team is coming into the postseason riding high, and it’s the perfect time for them to hit their stride.

“Man, we’re hot that’s exactly what you want to be,” Hutchinson said. “Right at the end of the year, you want to play your best football. I still feel like we haven’t played our best football, but damn we’re looking good, though. Man, I feel like we’re a dangerous team. I think everybody in this building has that belief and faith that we’re a dangerous team. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep fighting. It never comes easy. It all comes down to belief and faith. Through the ups and downs, we’ve been there for each other. We’re going to continue to fight.”

Anderson added that he believes that destiny is on the team’s side.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Anderson said. “God’s favor has been upon this team. I think it’s just the unwavering faith that everybody has on this team, to know that we’re doing it for God. Man, we’re just trying to do something special for this city. You talk about the perseverance on this team, starting from where we started to now and everybody just coming in as a collective and building those bonds, getting better every week , trusting each other, going out on the field and having fun. Man, that’s all you can ask for.”