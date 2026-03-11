AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Contract Details, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Colts made a competitive offer on DE Trey Hendrickson and felt they were in the mix at around $25 million per season, yet after the Maxx Crosby trade fell through, Baltimore offered Hendrickson a deal closer to the $30 million per season he was seeking. (Holder)
- Colts QB Daniel Jones: “Fired up to be back and definitely grateful for the opportunity to be back and here with the Colts…The left leg’s good, that’s all healed. Working on this Achilles, making good progress with the rehab. It’s good. I’m fired up.” (Bergman)
- Jones says he could be ready for the start of training camp but is aiming to return by Week 1 at the latest: “I wanted to be back. The transition tag, that whole process was interesting, but I always wanted to be here and had faith it would work out…My goal is to be back by Week 1 and ready to go. That’s what we’re working towards and should be able to accomplish.” (Bergman)
Jaguars
- The Jaguars signed CB Montaric Brown to a three-year, $31.8 million extension that includes a $11 million signing bonus and $20.65 million fully guaranteed, with a $1.5 million salary and a $3.926 million salary-cap figure in the first year, along with 2029 and 2030 voidable years. (Wilson)
- The Jaguars signed LB Dennis Gardeck to a two-year, $6.5 million extension that includes a $1.75 million signing bonus, $3.15 million fully guaranteed, a $500,000 injury guarantee, salaries of $1.4 million in 2026 and $2.4 million in 2027, and 2028 through 2030 as voidable years. (Wilson)
Texans
- The Texans signed LB Jake Hummel to a two-year deal worth up to $5.25 million that includes a $900,000 signing bonus, a $1.25 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $100,000 workout bonus, $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive, followed by a $1.9 million salary in 2027 with another $100,000 workout bonus, $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and a $250,000 Pro Bowl incentive. (Wilson)
- The Texans signed DE Logan Hall to a two-year, $13.75 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed, a $5.75 million signing bonus, a $1.4 million fully guaranteed salary in 2026, a $5.9 million salary in 2027 with $1.85 million guaranteed, $14,706 per-game active roster bonuses annually, and a $100,000 workout bonus annually. (Wilson)
- Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor took an official visit with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
