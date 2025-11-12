AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, DeMeco Ryans, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Colts seem like they’re all in on keeping QB Daniel Jones , and the starting point for a long-term deal is probably something like three years and $100 million, which is what other successful reclamation projects like Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield and Seahawks QB Sam Darnold signed for.

Jaguars

The Jaguars are coming off a 36-29 loss to the Texans in Week 10, where Jacksonville was leading 29-10 entering the fourth quarter. Jaguars HC Liam Coen said they need to quickly move on from the loss and turn their focus to Week 11.

“We can’t relive the moment,” Coen said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “We can’t change anything about the outcome of yesterday. It sucks, it’s brutal. But this is the NFL. The real adversity, the real response to gut-wrenching, tough losses like this. Everything is in front of us. We have every opportunity to go win this week. That’s all that matters. We’ve got to win this week. When the players get back in the building [after a day off Tuesday], we are preparing for another opponent. We have to get this tape fixed and corrected and moved on, but I’m not worried about losing the team by any means.”

Jaguars DT Arik Armstead reiterated that they can’t dwell on the disastrous loss.

“Whether you like it or not, we have another game coming up here in six days,” Armstead said. “Lingering about what happened this last game isn’t going to do anything for the Chargers. You learn from your mistakes. You get things cleaned up and then you move on. We’re still in a very good position, with our season ahead of us. You turn the page and get back to work.”

Coen feels they lost their edge in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss.

“I didn’t feel like we had enough edge yesterday,” Coen said. “I think we’ve shown to have the edge at times. You’re on the right side of some of those games going into yesterday and then you have a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter. We didn’t have our edge in the fourth quarter yesterday, and that’s what’s very disappointing about that game. But the beauty of this league is we have an opportunity on Sunday to regain that edge into, ‘Hey, if we’re in that moment again, let’s see how we respond.”’

Texans

Texans DEs Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. were impressive in their 36-29 win over the Jaguars, respectively recording 3.5 sacks and one sack. Houston HC DeMeco Ryans highly praised both players following Week 10’s win.

“I’m happy I never played quarterback because I’ll probably be taking a lot of sacks,” Ryans said, via NFL.com. “The way Will plays, we know the effort, the intensity that he plays with. Danielle, he was exploding off the ball yesterday, playing violent, not slowing down. That only works with the interior guys getting the right push. So, I thought our [defensive] tackles did a good job when we were able to push the pocket and they were able to collapse the edge. That’s how the rush works together. Will and Danielle, they’re definitely a scary force on the edge and two of the best edge rushers in the league. We’re blessed to have both of those guys as rushers on our team.”

Ryans gushed about their defense, saying everyone is proving to be very coachable.

“As a coach, you want to teach things,” Ryans said. “You want to harp on a certain play style and what is it going to take to win a game. When you see your players go out and do that in a manner that you’ve been asking them to do, it’s encouraging. It’s exciting as a coach. That’s why you coach, to be able to get guys to see and do things that they may not. It may not look great from the onset, but it’s that belief that I have in all these guys as their coach. I know they can do it. I know we got great players. I know we have a great team. I’m always urging and pleading with them just to, ‘Hey, let’s just do it the right way. Let’s execute the right way. Let’s finish the right way because I know we’re capable of doing it.’ That’s what it looks like. When you just do the things you’re supposed to do, you make the plays. It’s fun film to watch. Hopefully, it’s a confidence booster for everyone. When you do it the right way, we can win a lot of games.”