AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Khalen Saunders, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones plans to keep working hard after being named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

“Obviously, I was excited. Excited for the opportunity. As a competitor, you want to be on the field, and that’s why you work,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think we have a good football team. My mindset was just to be as consistent as I could every day. I’ve tried to keep that my focus and it will stay my focus going forward. My approach, my preparation, all that stuff stays the same. I’m fired up. I’m excited. I think we’ve put in a lot of good work and made a lot of progress. I’m growing and developing as a player constantly. I’m prepared and will continue to work hard to prepare.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen was asked about DT Khalen Saunders, whom the team recently acquired in a trade with the Saints.

“Just look at a guy that we played against twice last year in Tampa that I’ve got respect for as a vet that’s played a lot of meaningful downs in this league,” Coen said, via JagsWire.com. “Has won Super Bowls. Has been on teams that know how to win, and also, there’s no question that he can help us in the middle, there at times. He’s hard to double-team and move in there at times and also has some ability to redirect and has some initial quick. I do believe that he will help add some meaningful competition and depth in that room.”

Titans

Titans DT Jeffery Simmons spoke to reporters for the first time after having a scuffle with rookie QB Cam Ward in practice.

“Hands off the quarterback,” Simmons said. “Everybody on this team knows. Everybody in the locker room knows. I love the hell out of my guys. Shit happened at practice. You know, people on the outside, you guys, y’all blowing [are] it up. Shouldn’t get blown up. At training camp, tempers flare. Move on and end that day. You know, can’t touch the quarterback. They’re the same thing. If we at joint practice and somebody touches our quarterback, trust me, I’m gonna be the first one in there. So I respect the hell out of our offense for having their quarterback back — having our quarterback back. But at the end of the day, you know, it’s football. We, you know — offensive line, defensive line, trenches. It’s hot. Tempers flare. We are all tied. At the end of the day, we’re family. We moved on from it. We’re not gonna keep talking about it each and every day. It happened yesterday, we came back to work as a team. Yesterday, we left it on the field. Came back, got the corrections, moved on. So I’m done talking about it. That’s it. Any football questions, you know, that’s that.”

Titans HC Brian Callahan said they could get CB L’Jarius Sneed back this week. He’s been on the PUP list all of camp. (Jim Wyatt)