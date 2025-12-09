AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Mike McCoy, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said the team needs to continue to press onward after QB Daniel Jones‘ season-ending Achilles injury and said they need to be aggressive to continue to win.

“I think it’s more than, ‘Hold on to the rope,’” Taylor said when asked how his team must respond, via The Athletic. “I think it’s, ‘Hold on to the rope and begin to pull yourself up.’ I think when you just hold on to a rope, you’re just hoping the rope doesn’t break. You gotta fight, scratch and claw. It’s not gonna be given to us. Everything in this league is earned, so I think collectively and individually, it’s not just ‘Hold on to the rope.’ It’s, ‘Grab the rope and pull yourself up as hard as you can.’”

Colts rookie QB Riley Leonard added that he’s upset to see Jones go down, but he’s been preparing to start when his number is called upon.

“Obviously, your first thought is to pray for Daniel and hope he’s great because that’s not how you envision getting snaps,” Leonard said. “I always envision myself working and working and developing into a starter — (a role) that I earned. Whether I earned it or not is kind of irrelevant. Daniel went down; my turn was up. It’s super unfortunate to see that, but hopefully everything works out.”

Leonard is dealing with a strained knee ligament and is considered “week-to-week” with his status uncertain for Week 15 against the Seahawks. (Adam Schefter)

Colts RT Braden Smith is in concussion protocol with a neck injury. CB Charvarius Ward came in with symptoms in concussion protocol. (Mike Chappell)

Jaguars

Jaguars OLB Josh Hines-Allen said as soon as HC Liam Coen was hired in Jacksonville, the two had constant communication to build their relationship and discuss how they can elevate the franchise.

“Once he got hired, we were on calls, we were having dinner, and just the way he talked, the way he carried himself, it was just confident,” Hines-Allen said, via Albert Breer. “And so, for me, as a player, to know the trajectory that we were going on, you try to take that new ownership. We were going and turning in the right direction. So it was just, How well can I buy into what’s going on, and how well can I buy into myself, playing at an elite level? And for me, that’s what coach needs from me, and that’s what this team needs.”

Titans

Titans interim HC Mike McCoy talked about the game plan moving forward after his first win leading the team.

“When I sat down with [GM] Mike [Borgonzi] and [president of football operations] Chad [Brinker] early on the first week, the big thing was growth of the football team,” McCoy said, via Albert Breer. “We were going to play some younger guys, we continue to play younger guys. The great thing about it is that Mike and I, we talk about everything, and there’s nothing hidden. There’s been game day activations, moving the roster around, whether he made a decision moving somebody, or a decision I make for game day to say this player will help us more, it’s been unbelievable. That’s what made this so easy for me: our relationship. With Chad, the three of us together communicate about everything, and it’s awesome, and that’s what it’s all about. I’ve got a great group of players here, some veterans, Jeffery [Simmons] has a very high standard for how this team should be run and winning games and it’s tough on him. He has a standard set for everybody, and he’s not afraid to speak up, but that’s what you need.”