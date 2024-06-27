AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Courtland Sutton, Broncos, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton refused to acknowledge whether or not he would attend training camp amid his contract “stalemate.”

“We’ll see, we’ll see what happens,” Sutton said, via ESPN. “We’ve got a month to be able to get things situated and hopefully things get situated. … This is where I want to be, this is home, this is where I want to hoist the Lombardi trophy, this is where I want to retire.”

Sutton admitted that he considered sitting out of minicamp.

“My team and I had conversations about [skipping minicamp],” Sutton said. “But I love ball. … [But] definitely something that was considered.”

Sutton said he sat out of voluntary portions of the offseason to make sure it was known that he was frustrated with his situation.

“Wanted to make sure it was known, that yeah, I was upset how the contract went about, how the conversation went about, how the stalemate has persisted. But I also want it to be known that I love ball, I love the guys. … The point has been made already, everyone who needs to know knows what the situation is, hoping that we’re able to find a solution and get to the bottom of this because this is where I want to be and just hoping that it’s mutual.”

Sutton said the two sides continue to talk in hopes of reaching an agreement.

“My team and I have been in contact with the guys upstairs that handle all of that stuff,” Sutton said. “We’ve kind of been going back and forth to find the best way to kind of find the middle ground of the situation. We are at a stalemate in a sense, but I have confidence and faith the right thing will be done.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams wants to see results in Las Vegas and is tired of talking about the potential the team has to perform well.

“I mean, you stop talking about potential when you’re like 10 years old,” Adams said, via ESPN. “So, at the end of the day, it don’t really matter how good we can be. I definitely wouldn’t want to put any expectations on anybody, but it’s no secret we’ve got some dangerous weapons on the team as a whole, not to mention offense.”

“The more we get around each other, the more comfortable we are,” Adams added. “We have a pretty cohesive unit right now, and it makes coming out here a lot more fun, makes it easier. And we spend a lot of time together outside of the facility, too, which is what really makes this thing fully special when you have that type of bond and that type of connection with one another. So it’s just going to continue to grow.”

Ravens

Ravens S Marcus Williams responded to a question asking what he has to prove after an injury-filled 2023 season

“It’s not about showing anybody anything; it’s about showing myself what I can do. I never worry about showing anybody what I can do,” he said via Paul Banks.