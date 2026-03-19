AFC Notes: David Montgomery, John Franklin-Myers, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox ‘s one-year, $2.587 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $2.187 million guaranteed, and a salary of $2.5 million. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $2.587 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $2.187 million guaranteed, and a salary of $2.5 million. (Aaron Wilson) Colts DT Jerry Tillery ‘s one-year, $1.487 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $937,500 guaranteed, and a $1.3 million salary in 2026/ (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.487 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus, $937,500 guaranteed, and a $1.3 million salary in 2026/ (Aaron Wilson) Colts S Jonathan Owens ‘ one-year, $1.402 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus and a $1.215 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson)

‘ one-year, $1.402 million deal includes a $187,500 signing bonus and a $1.215 million salary in 2026. (Aaron Wilson) Colts TE Carson Towt‘s three-year, $3.11 million deal includes a $10,000 signing bonus, $120,000 guaranteed, and salaries of $885,000 in 2026, $1.05 million in 2027, and $1.165 million in 2028. (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

David Montgomery joins the Texans after being traded from the Lions this offseason. Montgomery said Detroit HC Dan Campbell was always highly complimentary of Houston’s DeMeco Ryans.

“When I was in Detroit, Coach Campbell would talk about Coach Ryans all the time,” Montgomery said, via ProFootballTalk. “When we had joint practices or he was talking about another coach, he always would talk about Coach Ryans. So now, to be under him and see, and be a part of it now, I’m super excited. I couldn’t think of a more ideal place to be.”

Montgomery is confident that he fits well into the Texans’ offense.

“I’m just coming to be myself,” Montgomery said. “I think myself has been enough for my previous teams.”

Titans

John Franklin-Myers signed on with the Titans as a free agent, reuniting him with HC Robert Saleh after playing under him from 2021 to 2023 on the Jets. Franklin-Myers reflected on his qualities that align well with Saleh’s system.

“In this defense you attack, you get off the ball, you knock people back, you run to the ball,” Franklin-Myers said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “And that is everything I do, it’s how I play. I play with effort, I play with physicality, I play as violent as I can, and it all started when I first joined this defense. I have been a pass rusher, it’s what I do. But this defense helped me turn a corner, and it kind of changed my life honestly.”

Franklin-Myers said he has a great relationship with Saleh and kept in touch with him after leaving New York in 2024.

“Our relationship, we have one of the best relationships in football I would say,” Franklin-Myers said. “We kept in contact. When I’m down, he is going to shoot me a text, and he is going to pick me up. Relationships in football, they’re so important. And I appreciate coach Saleh because I can always count on him. Whenever free agency started, it was like: ‘If the opportunity ever came about and he was willing, and we set the financials straight, I would be more than willing. And I am so happy to be back in this defense with him, for real.”

Franklin-Myers also played alongside OLB Jermaine Johnson on the Jets and stayed in contact with him over the years.

“Playing football, you lose contact with some guys,” Franklin-Myers said. “But me and Jermaine have stayed friends, and we’ve stayed in contact. When Saleh took the job and he got traded, Jermaine called me and said: ‘Bruh, I can’t wait. I hope you get out here.’ Jermaine is a good friend of mine, and he knows there’s not anyone who is going to hold him to a better standard than me and the people we have in that room. Whitecotton is going to hold him to that same standard, and he’s going to make sure we are all held to the same standard. So, that is the best part about it, you have people that you trust and bled with and sweated with and it makes it easier to be out there.”