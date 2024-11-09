AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Courtland Sutton, Josh Uche, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix said WR Courtland Sutton is “taking ownership” of their receivers group and is showing leadership.

“[Sutton] is just competing at a high level,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “He’s taking ownership in that room. He’s really taking pride and value, and he’s playing with a lot of passion right now. He believes he owes that to himself.”

Nix added that Sutton also works hard in practice.

“He works really hard throughout the week to go out there and perform. He’s working really hard at it, and I can see that each and every week, so I’m happy for him. As the leader that he is – the captain – he’s holding up his end and I respect that out of him.”

Broncos EDGE Jonathon Cooper‘s four-year, $54 million extension includes a $6,025,168 signing bonus and $16.73 million fully guaranteed. He’ll receive a $10,145,000 guaranteed salary in 2025 and non-guaranteed salaries of $11,490,000 in 2026, $12,990,000 in 2027, and $12,990,000 in 2028. He can also earn a $4,000,000 roster bonus and up to $2,040,000 in per-game bonuses.

Chiefs

Kansas City DE Josh Uche made his debut in Week 9 with limited defensive snaps and some action on special teams as he gets up to speed with the playbook. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo described their process in getting Uche where he needs to be with the unit.

“We were hoping to get a few more snaps in there. It didn’t work out that way. I think the snaps for Josh (Uche) will go up.” Spagnuolo said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “In three days, it’s kind of hard to pick up any system. So we kind of fed a little at a time. Joe’s (Cullen) feeding him more. We just got through a walk-through; we’re in the first, second, and third down today. We got everything, so hopefully, we can build on what he did last week.”

Chiefs

In his second game since being traded, Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins posted 86 yards and two touchdowns in their OT win over Tampa Bay. Kansas City OC Matt Nagy spoke on the instant connection between QB Patrick Mahomes and Hopkins and he detailed how diverse their offense has become with Hopkins around.

“There’s there has been an instant synergy with Pat (Patrick Mahomes) and DeAndre (Hopkins) instant, and sometimes those take a lot more for some guys than others, but he’s come in here and has just picked up.” Nagy said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “I don’t use the term lightly, but these guys are really Pat and D-Hop are really thinking the same way on certain routes, especially in zone, which is crazy because it doesn’t normally always happen like that. It normally takes time, but from the first practice, second practice, till our last game.”

“There’s some stuff in there that he that they’re putting on tape that makes it tough, especially when you put (Travis) Kelce on the same side, or other side that thinks the same way. As long as he and Pat have been doing it, that’s tough.”