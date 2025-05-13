AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts DT DeForest Buckner feels that he has already learned under new DC Lou Anarumo, as the team installs a defense that will move them past Buckner’s complaints from last season.

“We had some great conversations just about the mindset and how we are going to move forward as a defense and wanting to be one of the top defenses in the league,’’ Buckner said, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59.

Jaguars

The Jaguars drafted West Virginia G Wyatt Milum, who has made a promise to do everything he can to protect QB Trevor Lawrence.

“I’m going to make that promise to them, and I’m going to make that promise to Trevor,” Milum said, via the team website. “You see people that you saw playing in college when you were in high school, you see people that you never thought you would see, so that has been a blessing. Just seeing Trevor out here is awesome. I watched him when I was in high school, growing up. Just seeing him in the locker room is surreal.”

“When I say something, I mean it,” Milum added. “Not to talk too much about college, but I felt like that’s something I took pride in, and I’ve always taken pride in. Especially if you’re playing offensive line, you don’t want anyone touching a quarterback. I feel like that’s the mindset here, especially. That’s one reason why I love playing here already, is just the mindset that we have on this offensive line. We don’t want anyone touching Trevor.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward wants his veteran teammates to know he is committed to improving the team, while also getting to know everyone around the facility, including the non-football staff members who work in the building.

“I’m about business. I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones. And I just want to be a good teammate at the end of the day. I want to win a lot of football games in my career,” Ward said, via Pro Football Talk.

“Learning the custodians’ names, the cafeteria, we’ve got a great building,” Ward added.