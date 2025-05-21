AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns second-round LB Carson Schwesinger appears to have a grasp on a starting role as a rookie, given that LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is set to miss the entire 2025 season as he continues to recover from a neck injury suffered in Week 8 last season. He wrote a letter to the fans making the announcement, via the team website:

“To the Cleveland Browns fanbase and my supporters worldwide, thank you for your patience in my silence. From day one, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose. I’m grateful to the Browns organization for their full support and to the world-class doctors guiding me through recovery. While I won’t suit up this season, I’m focused on what I can control—my healing, my mindset, and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps. I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field. Love always, JOK.“

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry recently signed a two-year, $30 million extension with Baltimore. His initial flight to the city to sign his extension was delayed and caused him to arrive at 4:45 a.m., so he went straight to the team facility to work out.

“I got home like 4:45 in the morning and I wanted to get [to the Ravens’ facility] at 6 [a.m.],” Henry said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “So, I was like, ‘I’m just going to stay up and just come get here and go work out.'”

Henry is glad they finalized a deal that “made sense on both sides.”

“[It’s] just both of us coming to agreement with both made sense on both sides and us both being happy with,” Henry said. “I’m very happy that we were finally able to get that done.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph knows about the rumors regarding Aaron Rodgers, yet told reporters he has not been in contact with any other quarterbacks outside of the team.

“I haven’t had any contact with any potential quarterback they might bring in,” Rudolph said, via Mark Kaboly. “This business hardens you, and I have been through that before,” Rudolph said. “I thought I had a shot in 2022, then all of a sudden they brought in Mitch and Kenny. I’ve been through that before, and you have to keep working and stay the course. Whoever they bring in and whoever it is will determine … I learned a long time ago that the financial compensation will tell you what’s going to go down in terms of the depth chart. I get it. All I can do is keep having a good spring … and make the most of every rep. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. I am confident that I will be able to play well and win games when my name is called.”

“I assumed they were going to sign people and add to the roster because they always go to training camp with four quarterbacks,” Rudolph added. “I knew that going in. I am going to respect the privacy of what (general manager) Omar (Khan) told me specifically. That’s for him to decide when, or whatever, they add a fourth.”