AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Josh Allen, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Josh Allen said the team needs to be more physical up front in order to open up more opportunities to sack the quarterback.

“That’s a team last week that wants to run the ball,” Allen said, via Jags Wire. “We could’ve played more physical up front and, you see on the tape, I don’t think we played as physical as we know we can. This week, this is a challenge for us. We know what this team (the Atlanta Falcons) is going to do: they’re going to run the ball. They’re going to be physical up front. So in order to beat that, we’re going to have to be more physical with them. It’s easy to say, but we got guys that can do it. We know we got guys that can do it. Once we do that, then we can start seeing the opportunities opening up on the back end.”

Derrick Henry

Titans RB Derrick Henry is using last week’s game against the Browns as fuel to push him to do more moving forward.

“I am always motivated to play the next game,” Henry said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Last weekend, it was rough. We didn’t have much success…But at the end of the day, I am always going to be locked in, I’m always going to be focused on my job and what I have to do. I am going to go out there and play my best. Did last weekend add a little more fuel? Definitely.” Titans OLB Arden Key added that the key to mitigating the Bengals passing attack is getting to QB Joe Burrow quickly. “(Burrow) is getting the ball out quick – he’s the best right now that we’ve played so far of getting the ball out the quickest,” Key said. “We know a lot of that has to do with the calf; he can’t move around a lot in the pocket. So, it’s about getting balls batted down when they are getting the ball out fast, and when the opportunity comes, when he does hold the ball, we have to get him down on the ground.” Titans Titans DC Shane Bowen said LB Harold Landry (knee) is still working his way back but is confident he’ll return soon: “He just has to cut it loose and play. He’ll get there,” via Jim Wyatt.

said LB (knee) is still working his way back but is confident he’ll return soon: “He just has to cut it loose and play. He’ll get there,” via Jim Wyatt. Bowen thinks CB Kristian Fulton is good for his development after missing time last season, via Turron Davenport.