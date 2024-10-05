AFC Notes: Derwin James, Gardner Minshew, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix had high praise for his offensive line after sustaining no sacks in Week 4’s win over the Jets.

“That was huge,” Nix said, via BroncosWire. “It starts with up front. They picked up everything. I wasn’t ever really running around, had a good pocket all day. And I think it helped that we were able to run the ball, and they were kind of getting on their heels a little bit. It just sets up the pass when you can run it and get to manageable third downs, manageable second down, and shorts, that’s where you want to be as an offense, and that’s what we did. That’s why we moved the ball better in the second half.”

Broncos HC Sean Payton points out that not having any sacks is more correlated to Nix’s tendency to get rid of the ball quickly.

“I think the sacks statistic by and large is more a quarterback statistic than an offensive line statistic,” Payton said. “There are some quarterbacks that are more difficult to protect for and some that aren’t. We saw all the time on college tape [that] he was someone that got rid of the ball. It would become frustrating to rush if you will because of his ability to throw it away or to flush and find an answer or an incompletion. It’s something that he’s done well throughout his career.”

Payton went on to credit their offensive line for playing well in a difficult matchup against New York.

“Then certainly with the offensive line, that’s a pretty good front we just played. There were a handful of match-up concerns and protection issues that we discussed. If you said to me when the game ended that he was not going to have any sacks and Aaron [Rodgers] would have five, I would’ve felt that was a little challenging.”

Chargers

Chargers S Derwin James Jr. was suspended for one game for repeated violations of the playing rules. Despite the suspension, James isn’t going to change his play style and he is frustrated the league didn’t inform him how to avoid these infractions going forward.

“No, it ain’t going to change shit,” James said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “It’s definitely not going to change anything. Like I said, I’m just going to go lower. I’m not going to change.”

“They told me the violation, the rule I broke and that was really it. It wasn’t, you know, [about] how I could get better or what they’re calling.”

Raiders

Regarding Raiders QB Gardner Minshew‘s performance so far this season, HC Antonio Pierce responded he’s done well to build confidence and keep a strong presence around the locker room.

“Pretty much what I thought we’d see,” Pierce said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think there’s some plays I know we want to take back, but I also see some moxie there. I see confidence. It’s more about on the sideline and in the building, just keeping guys calm. He does have a good presence about himself.”

As for being 2-2, Pierce thinks there are some moments they would like to have back and there is still room for improvement.

“We’re kind of where we’re at right now, 2-2, and is that good or is it bad? I don’t know, right? I don’t know where people had us at, but I think for us, we know there were opportunities there that we wish we could have and make them. There were some throws last night — we make them and maybe that game gets wide open early on. But we don’t, and we have to do a better job of doing it. But I think there’s still improvement there for Gardner, our offense, and the team.”

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders were viewing the 2024 season in quarters and felt like Minshew’s mobility gave them the best chance to win against the pass rushes they would face in the first four games.

Fowler adds Minshew will remain the starter after a win against the Browns but needs to continue playing well to keep his job.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Raiders are seeking a second-round pick in exchange for WR Davante Adams .

. Florio brings up rumors that the Jets have already offered two fourth-round picks for Adams, but the offer isn’t confirmed to be true.

The biggest factor, per Florio, is the $13.13 million owed to Adams for the rest of the season. Vegas can increase their trade compensation by paying more of the remaining salary for the season.