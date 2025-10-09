AFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, Anthony Campanile, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd recorded a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Jacksonville’s Monday Night win over the Chiefs. He praised their coaching staff for making the right call in a critical situation.

“It was just a great call,” Lloyd said, via Greg Auman of Fox Sports. “It was a zero look, and I was able to pop out. We know the ball is coming out quick, so it’s really about me getting my eyes back and getting in the right vicinity. So, the ball was right there, thankfully, and I picked up a couple blocks. Those were big. I don’t know if I would have made it if I didn’t get those. Grateful for everybody who helped me get into the end zone.”

Jaguars LB Josh Hines-Allen feels they put the NFL “on notice” with their result.

“Hopefully we put the league on notice, but obviously, it’s a week-by-week basis, so we can’t really look at it too far outward,” Hines-Allen said. “We can only look internally, and I think defensively, we can get a lot better. Offensively, we battled our ass off, and special teams, they did a great job as well.”

Jacksonville is currently 3-0 in one-score games after finishing 3-10 in 2024. Lloyd thinks their team always had the grit to be successful and thinks they are learning from their mistakes last season.

“We were close, but we never finished those out,” Lloyd said. “For us, I think we always had grit, and it was more so execution. We can’t beat ourselves. I think now we’re at a point where we’re really not beating ourselves, and then … when we needed [it] most, guys stepping up, executing and making plays.”

When discussing coordinators who are raising their head coaching stock, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that it’s hard to ignore Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile, given that they lead the NFL in turnovers with 14.

given that they lead the NFL in turnovers with 14. The Jaguars hosted WR Tim Jones on a visit, per the NFL transactions wire.

Texans GM Nick Caserio on why they felt comfortable trading OT Cam Robinson to the Browns: “We have four starting tackles in the building. Cam situation take all the information and do what’s best for the team for everybody involved.” (Aaron Wilson)

on why they felt comfortable trading OT to the Browns: “We have four starting tackles in the building. Cam situation take all the information and do what’s best for the team for everybody involved.” (Aaron Wilson) Caserio believes the offensive line “has been pretty good” and shouted out G Ed Ingram for being “graded as one of the best guards in the league.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

for being “graded as one of the best guards in the league.” (DJ Bien-Aime) Regarding the upcoming trade deadline, Caserio says they will be open-minded, but have to balance flexibility and cost-benefit analysis. (Wilson)