AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan shut down all trade rumors regarding RB De’Von Achane during the annual league meetings in Phoenix this week.

“There is zero effort on my end to move Achane,” Sullivan said, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

New Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley added the following on Achane remaining a part of the offense: “It will be hard to defend. Obviously, Achane is a great player. I learned that two years ago when he came into Lambeau [Field] when we had to play against him. We’ll have receivers for Malik [ Willis] to throw to. The next time you talk after the draft and as we get the players here April 7. I think you’ll see we will get some good ones.”

Sullivan said he talked to QB Malik Willis before trading WR Jaylen Waddle : “I wanted to make sure he was comfortable. I did not want him to feel like he was being tricked. And so we had a conversation … I felt like because of the timing of everything, I owed him a conversation — because he was just walking through the door and that’s how that played out.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

before trading WR : “I wanted to make sure he was comfortable. I did not want him to feel like he was being tricked. And so we had a conversation … I felt like because of the timing of everything, I owed him a conversation — because he was just walking through the door and that’s how that played out.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques) Per Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are hosting Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings for a top-30 visit.

Patriots

Patriots executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf spoke about a potential contract extension for star CB Christian Gonzalez in an interview with Kay Adams on Monday. The deal could make Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in the league.

“Christian’s a tremendous player, and it’s no secret that we’d like to get something done with him,” Wolf said on Up & Adams. “He’s a great talent. He’s one of the best players at his position in the NFL.”