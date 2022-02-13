AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jerod Mayo, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins are expected to hire Boston College OL coach Matt Applebaum to the same position on their staff. (Pete Thamel)

Jerod Mayo

Although Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo said he wants to be a head coach in the NFL, he admits that remaining in New England would be the “best-case scenario.”

“There’s no secret I want to be a head coach in this league. And there’s no secret I love New England,” Mayo said, via PatriotsWire. “I love the New England states. I love this area. My family loves this area and they have welcomed us with open arms since 2008 when I first got here. That would be the best-case scenario.”

However, Mayo added that Patriots HC Bill Belichick does not appear to be nearing retirement.

“With that being said, I want to be a head coach in this league and I’ll tell you this, this is coming from my mouth, Bill is still as sharp as ever. This guy is still going. You can say he’s getting older or whatever, this guy, he’s still there. He still works harder than a lot of other people. We’ll see what happens. That would be the best-case scenario that I could stay around here, but I am just not sure.”

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones isn’t too concerned about the team having to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels.

“It’s not my first rodeo with dealing with a new coordinator,” Jones said, via NBC Sports Boston. “At Alabama. I think back to all the different guys I’ve worked with and I have a lot of experience with learning a new — we’re gonna keep the same system but, you know, new terminology here and there. I know coach [Bill] Belichick will have a plan, and I’m looking forward to working just getting better as a player regardless of who’s out there with us. I have no preferences honestly. I mean, like I said, I just leave it up to the coach. He does a good job picking the right people. He’s done that for however many years that he’s been a head coach, and that’s why I’m really happy to be with him because he always has a plan.”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss thinks the Patriots could move Matt Patricia into more of a full-time role on the offensive staff to respond to the coaching losses they’ve had in that area this offseason.

into more of a full-time role on the offensive staff to respond to the coaching losses they’ve had in that area this offseason. He could also remain in the front office and help that side transition following the departure of executive Dave Ziegler .

. Reiss mentions scouting consultant Eliot Wolf and national scout Matt Groh led New England’s contingent at the Senior Bowl.

led New England’s contingent at the Senior Bowl. Reiss expects assistant WR coach Troy Brown to take over full-time in that role, while assistant OL coach Billy Yates is also the top candidate to replace departed OL coach Carmen Bricillo .

to take over full-time in that role, while assistant OL coach is also the top candidate to replace departed OL coach . Patriots QB Mac Jones responded to the assertion that he needs a No. 1 receiver this offseason by defending the guys on the roster: “I think we made a lot of progress with the guys we have. … We have a lot of room to grow. I’ll leave that up to the front-office and all that, but I’m happy with the guys we have.” (Henry McKenna)