AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Mike White has no worries when it comes to making the transition to Miami from New York, as he feels that the two teams run similar systems offensively.

“It’s the same system [as the Jets],” White said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “I’m sure there’s different verbiage and things like that but down to its core, it’s the same system.”

New Dolphins S DeShon Elliott on playing with DC Vic Fangio : “This is a safety-driven defense.” (Adam Beasley)

Elliott said Fangio did not indicate to him that he is a starter: "I came here to compete." (Barry Jackson)

Another player looking to compete is OL Dan Feeney, who has played both center and guard: “They said there would be opportunities on the line.” (Jackson)

Jets

Jets C Trystan Colon-Castillo ‘s one-year, $1,660,000 deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1,010,000 salary, and he can earn $400,000 in roster bonuses, per OverTheCap.

Ryan Fowler reports that Florida LB Ventrell Miller has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week. He has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers.

has drawn extensive interest from both the Jets and Titans and will meet with both teams this week. He has also met with the Broncos, Colts, Commanders, and Packers. The Jets hired former South Carolina defensive analyst Shaq Wilson as an assistant defensive line coach, per Rich Cimini.

Patriots

New Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster talked about his decision to sign with New England and said it was HC Bill Belichick wanting him which made the decision an easy one.

“To be honest, it was Belichick, man,” Smith-Schuster said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “Just the want and the need and the position that I can fill there really caught my attention, and I felt that like that was the thing: feeling wanted in a place where I played against a head coach who I have a lot of respect for. And I just think that goes a long way.”

Doug Kyed looks at the Patriots depth chart at this point and notes that the team has added another capable third-down back in RB James Robinson .

. Kyed also mentions the team has added a new No.1 WR in JuJu Smith-Schuster , as well as TE Mike Gesicki who essentially functions as a wide receiver.

, as well as TE who essentially functions as a wide receiver. Defensively, Kyed thinks the team has keyed in on getting more help on the edge, as they have recently hosted Trey Flowers and Andrew Van Ginkel , who has since re-signed with the Dolphins.

and , who has since re-signed with the Dolphins. It is notable that the team has brought back its entire defensive line and linebackers from last season.

Kyed also mentions cornerback as the team’s biggest need, as well as their lack of free safety following the retirement of S Devin McCourty .

. Former Patriots P Jake Bailey, now with the Dolphins, says his grievance with the team has been resolved and said that facing them will be the same as playing against any other team. (Joe Schad)