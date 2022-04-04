AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports CB Xavien Howard‘s new deal will still leave the Dolphins with plenty of cap space for draft picks, practice squad, and the ability to address other needs in free agency.
- Jackson also reports WR DeVante Parker never asked the team for a trade but was given permission to seek one when it became clear that his playing time would be affected by the arrival of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson.
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports Miami QB D’Eriq King will meet with the Broncos, Dolphins, Patriots, Ravens, and Texans ahead of the NFL Draft.
- Wilson had previously mentioned that some teams have an interest in drafting King and trying him out as a wide receiver or kick returner.
- Hawaii CB Cortez Davis will meet either in person or virtually with a number of teams, including the Dolphins. (Wilson)
Jets
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes he hears the Jets are one of the teams that are wary of LSU CB Derek Stingley, who had a tremendous true freshman season and hasn’t done a lot since.
- King adds he’s been told the Jets are strong contenders to use one of their two first-round picks on a wide receiver. The names he mentions are USC’s Drake London and the Ohio State duo of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.
Patriots
- Mike Reiss of ESPN points out WR DeVante Parker could take pressure off of a rookie receiver the Patriots could potentially draft. He could also be a strong option should the team draft Alabama WR Jameson Williams, who is recovering from a torn ACL and may not be ready to go for Week 1.
- Reiss also notes the Patriots have eight picks entering the 2022 draft following the trade for Parker.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Patriots WR N’Keal Harry has not received an indication that he will be released at this time, although Reiss says the trade for Parker foreshadows the end for Harry.
- Fox 26’s Mark Berman reports Houston CB/KR Marcus Jones will visit with the Vikings, Titans and Patriots this week.
