AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots and Dolphins staff were on the pro-day circuit together which led to in-person trade talks regarding WR DeVante Parker.
- The Packers, Texans and Falcons also had some level of engagement with the Dolphins for Parker.
- The Cowboys also expressed interest in trading for Parker before Miami sent him to the Patriots. (Adam Schefter)
- Purdue CB Dedrick Mackey had a workout with the Dolphins this past week. (Aaron Wilson)
- Ball State LB Jaylin Thomas has had private workouts for a handful of teams, including the Dolphins. (Wilson)
Jets
- Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning is a favorite of Jets GM Joe Douglas, per PFN’s Tony Pauline. He could land in New York with the 10th overall pick.
- Pauline adds Jets coaches have conveyed to some of the players they will go offensive tackle early in the draft. Whether that’s at pick No. 4, No. 10, or early in the second round is to be determined.
- The Jets wanted a top 30 visit with Tulsa OT Tyler Smith but he has 14 scheduled and had to turn some teams down, including New York, per Pauline. They were able to have a workout with him.
- Georgia DT Devonte Wyatt and Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey had top 30 visits with the Jets. (Billy Marshall)
- Pittsburgh WR Taysir Mack is scheduled to visit with the Jets. (Jordan Schultz)
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely has a visit scheduled with the Jets. (Jordan Schultz)
Patriots
- Stephen F. Austin DT Rayshad Nichols had a private workout with the Patriots. (Aaron Wilson)
