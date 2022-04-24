AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Former Buccaneers QB and current NBC analyst Chris Simms claims the Dolphins’ plan to land both QB Tom Brady and HC Sean Payton was further along than people realize.

“They were going to trade a second-round pick to Tampa Bay to get Brady. [The Bucs] weren’t going to hold him hostage. Sean Payton and the Saints, that was going to be a first-round pick to get that deal done,” Simms said on the God Bless Football podcast. “It was a very real, tangible thing and the Brian Flores lawsuit definitely threw a wrench in it.”

“Nobody really wanted to believe [PFT’s Mike] Florio or me,” added Simms. “It was way farther down the line than Sean Payton’s ever going to let you know, or the NFL because there were so many rules and bylaws broken. They’re trying to act like it didn’t really happen. The Dolphins broke every rule in the book by pursuing Brady and Payton.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the Jets are interested in 49ers WR Deebo Samuel but so far San Francisco is telling other teams they have no interest in trading Samuel.

Cimini mentions the Jets came away from their pre-draft visit with Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux feeling the narrative about him having a "me-first personality" was overblown.

PFN's Tony Pauline writes that he gets the sense, for the Jets and other teams, that coaches tend to like Thibodeaux more than front office personnel, feeling they can coach him up despite any perceived red flags.

The NY Daily News’ Pat Leonard reports that the Giants and Jets are both interested in Nebraska WR Samori Toure, along with 18 other teams who met with him, including top 30 visits with the Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Packers, and Seahawks.

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss lists some potential fits for the Patriots in the first round if they aren’t able to trade down from No. 21, including Michigan S Daxton Hill , Utah LB Devin Lloyd , Washington CB Trent McDuffie , UConn DT Travis Jones , Wyoming LB Chad Muma , and Alabama WR Jameson Williams .

, Utah LB , Washington CB , UConn DT , Wyoming LB , and Alabama WR . The Patriots hosted Framingham State DE Joshua Onujiogu for a local pre-draft visit.