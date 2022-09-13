AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Cethan Carter is in concussion protocol, according to HC Mike McDaniel . (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

is in concussion protocol, according to HC . (Marcel Louis-Jacques) McDaniel thought TE Mike Gesicki would have more production as a pass catcher during the team’s win over New England. He ended up with just one catch: “I would have expected at the end of the game by our game plan for him to have more pass game production.” (Barry Jackson)

would have more production as a pass catcher during the team’s win over New England. He ended up with just one catch: “I would have expected at the end of the game by our game plan for him to have more pass game production.” (Barry Jackson) McDaniel felt QB Tua Tagovailoa had a great start to the season: “I was happy with Tua because he did a lot of things well, and then he got the taste of, there was some things that he wasn’t that fired up about.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh was feeling salty after the Jets lost in Week 1 to the Ravens in rather convincing fashion. Afterward he defended his team and his program to the media, saying he’s confident there are wins on the horizon and he can’t wait to say, “I told you so.”

“It’s going to happen,” Saleh said via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “And we’re all taking receipts on all the people who continually mock and say that we ain’t going to do anything. I’m taking receipts and I’m gonna be more than happy to share them with all y’all.”

Saleh said Jets QB Zach Wilson will begin throwing this week, which he’s allowed to do with the receivers since he’s not on injured reserve: “The plan is to get him on the practice field in a routes on air capacity. No practice with the team, but he will practice with the receivers in just individual and all that stuff.” (Charean Williams)

Patriots

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reports Patriots QB Mac Jones is improving and a source says he’s “doing everything possible” to return from his back spasms to play against the Steelers in Week 2.

Jones says he feels better and hopes to be able to suit up against Pittsburgh: “Definitely feel better and I want to be ready to play against Pittsburgh…Wasn’t feeling too hot after the game but definitely feel better.” (Chad Graff)

Patriots signed OT Marcus Cannon to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Patriots placed RB Ty Montgomery on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

on injured reserve. (NFLTR) Patriots signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their active roster.