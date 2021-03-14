AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- Armando Salguero says that it is good for the Dolphins that RB Aaron Jones re-signed with the Packers, as Miami spending big money for a free agent running back would likely be an unwise decision.
- Salguero also takes a look at several potential pass-rushing options in free agency for Miami, including LB Shaquil Barrett, LB Haason Reddick, LB Bud Dupree, LB Ryan Kerrigan, LB Matt Judon, DE Carl Lawson, DE Trey Hendrickson, and LB Melvin Ingram.
Jets
- Manish Mehta says that the Jets have had internal discussions about upgrading their offensive line, starting with two guards.
- Mehta also mentions that the Jets are looking to follow the Packers formula of signing two big pass-rushers in free agency, as they did with Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith.
Patriots
- Andrew Callahan points out that the Patriots have created $7.056 million in cap space and will absorb $2.566 million in dead money with the trade of RT Marcus Cannon.
- Michael Giardi mentions that the Patriots were never planning to retain Cannon at his current cap number.
- Giardi says that CB Stephon Gilmore is healthy and is not expected to miss any time in 2021. He is currently carrying a cap hit of $7 million dollars, and Giardi adds that he will not end up playing for that amount.
- Giardi adds that the two sides have had discussions and that if no agreement can be reached, it will likely contribute to Gilmore and the Patriots at odds over this status.