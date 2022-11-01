AFC Notes: Dolphins, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LG Liam Eichenberg suffered an MCL injury, which is better news than initially feared. He still went on injured reserve Tuesday. (Tom Pelissero)

plays this week, according to HC , although he will be back at practice. (Marcel Louis-Jacques) McDaniel added CB Byron Jones is not ready to return to practice yet or play this week: “Nothing has changed.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon had an interesting term for getting to QB Zach Wilson on the day before Halloween and making him lose his composure in the loss.

“We were able to get to the backfield and kind of ‘boogie-oogie’ him,’” Judon said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “Just to get to him, impose our will as a front and continue to put him under pressure and duress. We were able to do that.”

One anonymous AFC scout believes Wilson can’t handle being put under pressure by opposing defenses.

“He’s a trainwreck under pressure,” the AFC pro scout told PFF’s Doug Kyed. “They pretty much kept the game out of his hands during their win streak. But if you can stop the run and make him beat you, it’ll be a long season for them.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OL George Fant and OL Max Mitchell will remain on IR at least through the bye week. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

An anonymous AFC analytics executive believes that the Patriots are experiencing struggles with QB Mac Jones, but doesn’t suggest the team turn to fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe at this point in time.

“Mac’s been trying to hold on to the ball longer and push the ball downfield more, and the results have been awful against the blitz,” the executive told PFF’s Doug Kyed. “Starting Zappe would probably be overreacting to a small sample against bad defenses. No one in our building was impressed by his preseason and thought he would get exposed in time.”