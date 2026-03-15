AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Matt Parrino)
- Oklahoma S Robert Spears-Jennings said he met with the Bills. (Josh Reed)
- Miami DB Jakobe Thomas said he met with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore said he met with the Bills. (Muki Hawkins)
- Georgia DT Christen Miller said he had an interview scheduled with the Bills. (Andy Young)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Bills. (Arye Pulli)
- Toledo DB Andre Fuller will work out privately for the Bills. (Ryan Fowler)
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Billy Marshall)
- Louisville WR Chris Bell took a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports the Bills hosted Missouri LB Josiah Trotter and TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr for official top-30 visits.
Jets
- Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
- Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Jets. (Malik Wright)
- Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Jets. (Destin Adams)
- Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Harrison Glaser)
- Alabama QB Ty Simpson had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Jets at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
- South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
- Brian Costello reports New York is hosting Indiana RB Kaelon Black for an official top-30 visit on March 12.
- Tennessee DE Tyre West took a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
Patriots
- Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Patriots around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
- USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)
- Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Patriots around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (James Simone)
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