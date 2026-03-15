AFC Notes: Draft Visits, Bills, Jets, Patriots

By
Logan Ulrich
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Bills

Jets

  • Washington WR Denzel Boston had 21 formal Combine interviews, including with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
  • Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson met formally with the Jets. (Tom Downey)
  • Ohio State S Caleb Downs met with every team in the top ten picks at the Combine, including the Jets. (Malik Wright)
  • Texas Tech QB Behren Morton listed the teams he’s met with at the Combine, including the Jets. (Destin Adams)
  • Ohio State WR Carnell Tate said he had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Harrison Glaser)
  • Alabama QB Ty Simpson had a formal Combine interview with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
  • Georgia OL Micah Morris said he met with the Jets at the Combine. (Arye Pulli)
  • South Carolina DB Jalon Kilgore had a formal meeting with the Jets. (Arye Pulli)
  • Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will take a 30 visit with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Brian Costello reports New York is hosting Indiana RB Kaelon Black for an official top-30 visit on March 12. 
  • Tennessee DE Tyre West took a top 30 visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo)

Patriots

  • Memphis OT Travis Burke has an in-person meeting scheduled with the Patriots around his pro day. (Justin Melo)
  • USC S Kamari Ramsey had a formal Combine interview with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)
  • Missouri LB Khalil Jacobs will have a private meeting with the Patriots around his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (James Simone)

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