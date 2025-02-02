AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Darren Mougey, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Keon Coleman had a solid start to his NFL career but his performance fell off after suffering a wrist injury in early November which sidelined him four games. Buffalo GM Brandon Beane admitted he wasn’t pleased with Coleman’s performance post-injury but thinks Coleman will be able to use it as a learning experience going forward.

“I would say, probably was a little disappointed in the return from the injury. I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size,” Beane said, via Alec White and Maddy Glab of the team’s website. “Some of that is youth, some of that is, I’m not sure how many injuries he’s had to overcome in-season and come back. That takes a certain experience level, how to deal with an injury and how to return.”

Despite the rough end to the year, Beane reiterated his faith in Coleman’s talent but knows there’s work to be done to improve chemistry with QB Josh Allen.

“He has a skill set that we think will play well in this offense, but it’s up to him. He’s going to have to work very hard this offseason, him and Josh continue to work on that rapport together.”

Jets

Jets GM Darren Mougey has seen the process of drafting a quarterback both fail and succeed during his time in Denver and plans to cover all of his options when it comes to the quarterback search in New York, regardless of what happens with veteran QB Aaron Rodgers.

“Obviously, it’s important,” Mougey said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We’re going to have a lot of dialogue and conversation about the quarterback position, and we’ll explore and exhaust every option. We’ve kind of done it every way — trade for a guy, draft a guy, draft another guy. I learned a lot. I learned a lot that I’m going to take with me to this situation here.”

Patriots

During an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Patriots QB Drake Maye said he is looking forward to learning from OC Josh McDaniels, just like Tom Brady during his time in New England.

“Coach McDaniels, obviously what he’s done [with the Patriots] and the success he’s had,” Maye said, via MassLive.com. “I’m fortunate to be able to have a guy come in who has done it at a high level and learn from him coaching one of the best ever — the best ever, in my opinion, Tom. So, I have a great chance to go back — all those years of film he has in the little database, it’s all their play-calls, all Coach McDaniels’ stuff and what he did with Tom. So it’s fortunate for me to go back and study it up and get ready for this next season.”