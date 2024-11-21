AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Davante Adams, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is drawing a hard line with playing time, even with some of the team’s veterans.

“I think it’s been the same pattern each and every season,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “One thing that I’m very upfront with with the players, the second they get in the building, the second we start talking projected lineups or positions within a position group, I think it’s important people know you’re entitled to nothing in this world. Playing time is solved by players on the field and the best players have to play and that’s my job to follow through with that. I don’t look at someone lost something, I look at who earned the opportunities.”

Miami opted to start rookie CB Storm Duck over former second round CB Cam Smith. McDaniel said that the situation could change on a weekly basis based on who outperforms one another.

“Tomorrow if Cam Smith completely outplays Storm Duck and we feel comfortable with what we’re doing, he’ll absolutely play over Storm Duck,” McDaniel said. “Everybody’s very aware of that. I think it’s very important to get the most out of people that they realize that it’s about what they’re doing in unison with what they’ve done. They get to dictate the terms at the present and moving forward.”

Jets

Jets WR Davante Adams said he wasn’t surprised to see GM Joe Douglas fired after a bad start to the 2024 season.

“It’s surprising, but it’s not, just because you know the way this game goes,” Adams said, via Around The NFL. “When games aren’t being won and things don’t look the way that they were intended to look, something’s gotta change.”

New York fired HC Robert Saleh prior to Adams’ arrival. While Adams doesn’t have an opinion on his departure, he did say that he understands the nature of the business.

“I wasn’t technically here yet for the head coaching change here, but going through that in Vegas, when things aren’t working, typically things get moved around,” Adams added. “You’ve got to adjust some furniture. You kinda anticipate it coming just because of the scope of the season, and the way that we’ve been looking as a team. They’ve got to place the blame or put accountability on somebody, and oftentimes it winds up on the coach and the management, and that’s kinda how the cookie crumbles. It’s not for me to say whether it’s the right thing to do or not. I’m just getting here, and I’m still learning about the way things work in this building and the way things have been in this building. So, I’m not here to talk about whether or not it was supposed to happen. I’m just saying it’s typically how it goes.”

Despite the team’s struggles, Adams has no regrets with being traded to New York and another chance with playing with QB Aaron Rodgers.

“No, I don’t live my life like that,” he said. “You’ll drive yourself crazy. Hindsight’s always 20-20. So you can sit here and look at it right now and say, ‘Oh, I could’ve maybe stayed there, would’ve been more comfortable, wouldn’t have had to move and all that stuff.’ But for me, it’s about going with my gut in my life, and that’s how I make my decisions. I live with them. We’ll roll the dice and see what happens. It’s not really a gamble even in this situation. It’s more of making … it’s almost like an inference. It’s calculated based on growing up, playing with … we’re talking about playing with Aaron Rodgers here, too. This isn’t like taking some crazy gamble going somewhere with some rookie that’s unproven. Neither of us have played as good as we’re capable of playing, but when you’re rolling the dice, you’d hope that it’s favoring you more. You got trick dice. It still might not work, but we’re trying and doing everything we can and still going.”

Patriots

The Patriots lost a narrow 28-22 game to the Rams in Week 11. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay had high praise of Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye, saying he has the potential to become a “special player” for New England.

“He looks like a stud,” McVay said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I didn’t do too much work on him coming out [of college]. I do know a lot of people that studied him really hard, that I truly respect their opinions, and they loved what he was all about. You can just see the impact he has on his teammates. He looks like he’s going to be a special player for a long time.”

McVay thinks Maye showed an ability to make plays in the pocket, find his check-downs, and throw into tight windows.

“I thought he did a great job making plays in the pocket, was patient, taking some underneath check-downs where guys were able to create. We had tighter coverages and he was able to fit the ball into tight windows.”

Patriots OT Vederian Lowe said Maye has shown tremendous arm strength and is maturing as a player.

“The first thing that comes to mind is arm talent. He can make all the throws. He’s very mobile as well, which he’s shown since he’s been playing,” Lowe said. “When a guy can do both things like that, it’s very hard to stop, and makes our job easier. Him being the same guy every single day, he’s maturing each week. You love to see it for such a young, talented guy.”