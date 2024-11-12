AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Garrett Wilson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Bills moved to 8-2 on the year but will turn around to face the unbeaten Chiefs at home next week. Buffalo HC Sean McDermott understands the game’s magnitude but plans to prepare as hard as every other week.

“The expectations that we have for ourselves are the most important ones,” McDermott said, via the team’s YouTube. “We certainly understand everybody putting a lot into this coming game, and we will too, but we put a lot into every game. If we don’t, we’re doing ourselves a disservice. We owe that every week to ourselves and our fans to put the same preparation into every week.”

“It’s a good football team that’s coming in, an undefeated football team and well coached. So, we have a ton of respect for them. So, we’ve got to see if we can get a little bit healthy here, and put the week of preparation in and move forward from there.”

McDermott announced WR Keon Coleman will not play against the Chiefs. (Sal Capaccio)

will not play against the Chiefs. (Sal Capaccio) McDermott on TE Dalton Kincaid: “We’ll see how he fares in the next couple days.” (Capaccio)

Jets

The Jets fell to 3-7 in Week 10 in a blowout loss at Arizona one week after riding high off the win over a playoff contender. New York WR Garrett Wilson expressed his frustration and doesn’t have an immediate solution for improvement.

“Energy’s not there ’cause we’re playing like trash,” Wilson said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “I don’t know, man. I wish I knew. I don’t even know if I’d tell you, but I would feel better about it if I knew. I don’t know. It’s frustrating, man.”

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Jets are preparing for owner Woody Johnson to work under President-elect Donald Trump like he did his last term.

to work under President-elect like he did his last term. Jones adds Woody Johnson’s brother Christopher Johnson would likely take over the team again but nothing has been confirmed.

would likely take over the team again but nothing has been confirmed. Jets WR Irvin Charles was fined $5,083 for roughing the kicker, LB Quincy Williams was fined $11,255 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), and TE Kenny Yeboah was fined $7,964 for unnecessary roughness (facemask) in Week 9.

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Drake Maye has impressed in his first few starts in the league. New England HC Jerod Mayo praised the rookie’s passion and willingness to contribute in whatever way he’s asked.

“He’s gonna do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Mayo said, via the team’s YouTube “He’s putting it all on the line. And I appreciate his competitiveness, I appreciate his heart, and I appreciate really just his overall steadiness. Especially as a rookie, you don’t really see that.”

Mayo spoke with OLB Yannick Ngakoue and mentioned they are both excited for him to get started: “More than just a pass rusher.” (Mike Reiss)

and mentioned they are both excited for him to get started: “More than just a pass rusher.” (Mike Reiss) Patriots OLB Keion White was fined $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 9.