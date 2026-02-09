AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Vrabel, Patriots

Patriots

Patriots QB Drake Maye believes the team can make it back to the Super Bowl, given the tough emotions he dealt with after the loss. One anonymous AFC executive also noted that the team’s trip to the Super Bowl was no fluke and that the organization has a strong foundation.

“This is fuel,” Maye said, via ESPN. “If it’s not, then I don’t know what the feeling would do for you. Because this is tough.”

“When you have the quarterback, the head coach and the playcaller [Josh McDaniels] that they have, you’re always going to have a chance,” the AFC executive said. “They didn’t get to the Super Bowl because they had an easy schedule or got lucky. It’s because they have those pieces in place, and they are building a good team around them…They still need to build out the roster a little bit more, but they will be able to do that because they have enough core pieces already addressed.”

“The view from the top is better than the view from the bottom,” OC Josh McDaniels said. “Next spring, we will start at the bottom of the mountain but will go up it a lot quicker.”

The Patriots suffered their most lopsided loss of the season at the worst time in the Super Bowl to end a tremendous season. Patriots HC Mike Vrabel doesn’t believe this bad game represents their season and is looking forward to a long tenure with the organization.

“This game, I don’t think, was a reflection of our year,” Vrabel said, via Judy Battista of NFL.com. “We’re 307 days into what is hopefully a long, successful relationship. It’s okay to be disappointed.”

Despite the Super Bowl loss, Patriots HC Mike Vrabel seems set for a long tenure after a great first year with the organization. New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson and LB Robert Spillane detailed how Vrabel treats players and his insistence on building a real bond.

“He’s going to treat players like they treat the team,” Stevenson said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “And I’ve said it before; I think I treat the team pretty well. That’s why he had my back the way he did. And I was intentional about fixing the problem. I come in, work hard every time, and try not to make that mistake again. I think he realizes that about me.”

“Coach Vrabel is who he is,” Spillane said. “If anything, he’s really taken relationships to the next level. He’s really focused on connecting with each and every player as an individual. He makes himself available to the team. He really wants the players to know that he has our back and he’s willing to be there for whatever we have going on.”

Vrabel was clear when outlining what he looks for in players/staff. Ultimately, he values hard work and communication over all, and will do everything to help those who thrive in those areas.

“If you’re someone who shows up, does your job, works hard, knows what to do, is accountable, and communicates, I’ll listen to you and do whatever we can to help you,” Vrabel says. “If you’re somebody that doesn’t do those things, one, we don’t want you, and if we have to keep you, then we’re certainly not going to take into account what your opinion is. And that’s never been a problem.

“It’s just a good reminder that you treat them how they treat the team. And if they treat the team well, then I’m doing everything I can to help them.”