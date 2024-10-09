AFC Notes: Drake Maye, Robert Saleh, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill made a cryptic post on X this week regarding exciting trade news. Hill made clear he’s never asked to be traded and is happy where he’s at.

“You know what, man, I’m just focused on right here and right now,” Hill said, via Alex Andrejev of The Athletic. “We’ve got a beautiful team here and I want to be a part of it.”

Hill reiterated how being in Miami is a “great situation” for him and his family loves being in South Florida.

“We’ve got a great situation here,” Hill said. “My family loves it, I enjoy it, the weather’s great, the fans are great. So, we’ve got a beautiful situation here, man. Obviously, my parents always taught me (to) control the controllables. I only can control so much.”

In the end, Hill acknowledged the quick-moving business of the NFL.

“That being said, we all know the NFL is a business. Whatever happens, happens, you know what I’m saying. Moving forward, I would love to be here. I love being here. I love the guys.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini of The Athletic report that Jets owner Woody Johnson decided to fire HC Robert Saleh on his own and didn’t speak with any other member of the front office before making the decision.

Players told The Athletic vibes were off after their loss to the Vikings in Week 5 because of the lack of accountability being taken for the same offensive mistakes they’ve made since last year.

Rosenblatt and Russini add OC Nathaniel Hackett doesn’t have much support on the roster or coaching staff, but he will not be fired at the moment despite the frustrations with his playcalling.

doesn’t have much support on the roster or coaching staff, but he will not be fired at the moment despite the frustrations with his playcalling. Jets LB Quincy Williams echoed their desire for everyone to self-reflect following the Week 5 loss: “I’m gonna be honest. People get tired of hearing the same s—. People gotta take accountability from the top to the bottom. That’s all I gotta say … people gotta start taking accountability, I’m tired of saying the same thing every week.” (Rosenblatt & Russini)

echoed their desire for everyone to self-reflect following the Week 5 loss: “I’m gonna be honest. People get tired of hearing the same s—. People gotta take accountability from the top to the bottom. That’s all I gotta say … people gotta start taking accountability, I’m tired of saying the same thing every week.” (Rosenblatt & Russini) New York DE Jermaine Johnson raved about new HC Jeff Ulbrich last season who has been the DC since 2021: “He’s just a real coach. He’s done it, which is extremely important for me. It’s very easy for me to take what he says and apply it because I know he’s done it, he’s been there. He did it at a high level. Obviously, he’s proven himself in terms of how he can run a defense and lead a group of alphas and a group of dominant men. I don’t see why he wouldn’t be a head coach. I think everything good that comes to him, he deserves 100 percent.” (Rosenblatt & Russini)

as a potential replacement in the offseason. Another player told SNY’s Connor Hughes the following about Hackett: “Hackett doesn’t take charge. Half the time he tries to put it on Aaron, and Aaron will get frustrated.”

Two other players mentioned to SNY they feel at a disadvantage because of the offensive staff’s lack of motion utilization while a third said he’s never seen a coach “with less confidence” than Hackett. (Hughes)

Hughes also reports that Johnson has been very critical of Hackett recently to the point where many felt he could have been fired this week.

As for how firing Saleh changes their offensive woes, Johnson said they needed to find new ways to win: “We need to find ways to win. We’re not going to find those ways doing the same thing over and over and over.” (Connor Hughes)

In the end, Johnson thinks interim Ulbrich will bring a “spark of positivity.”

Johnson said he’s pondered about firing Saleh over the last two years and feels New York should be doing better: “I’ve had a couple years to think about this… I just think we can do better… as we have this new leadership. … I’m confident that’s gonna happen. It’s a new day that’s welcome.” (Kimberley A. Martin)

Johnson has seen Ulbrich have a good approach with the players: “I’ve seen him coach and I know the relationship he has with players … when he talks, they listen to him…” (Martin)

Johnson said he had a conversation with Aaron Rodgers before his decision to fire Saleh but never mentioned his plans to Rodgers: “[I talked to Rodgers] the night before, but we didn’t discuss this specifically at all… in terms of whether we were going to do it or not, no, we didn’t discuss that.” (Martin)

According to Schultz, having Ulbrich was a part of the reasoning behind firing Saleh given the former defensive coordinator is “very well-liked in the organization.”

Rich Cimini points out it was Ulbrich’s decision to retain Hackett as their offensive coordinator and play-caller instead of it being a “fait accompli” related to Rodgers.

Patriots

New England lost their fourth-straight game in Week 5, scoring just 10 points. Patriots HC Jerod Mayo wasn’t willing to talk about how close the team was to switching to first-round QB Drake Maye. However, they named the third overall pick the starter on Tuesday.

“I don’t want to get into the separation talk,” Mayo said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “I will say, look, Jacoby is out there trying to do what we’ve asked him to do from the start. He’s taking some big hits, and his toughness continues to show up. Execution from the entire offense has to be better going forward.”

Mayo was asked if QB Jacoby Brissett gave them the best chance to win: “We haven’t had our full staff meeting today. That’s a conversation not only at that spot but all spots… We’re not playing well. It’s not a secret.” (Mark Daniels)

gave them the best chance to win: “We haven’t had our full staff meeting today. That’s a conversation not only at that spot but all spots… We’re not playing well. It’s not a secret.” (Mark Daniels) Mayo commented on the arrest of S Jabrill Peppers : “I mean, look, he called me that morning. I knew what was going on. And the NFL, we’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information.” (Doug Kyed)

: “I mean, look, he called me that morning. I knew what was going on. And the NFL, we’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information.” (Doug Kyed) Regarding offensive playcalling, Mayo said he isn’t considering making a change from OC Alex Van Pelt. (Karen Guregian)