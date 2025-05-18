AFC Notes: Dre Greenlaw, Patrick Mahomes, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

There were some miscontruing reports earlier this offseason indicating Broncos’ new LB Dre Greenlaw suffered a torn quadriceps, but it was later confirmed he suffered a much less significant strain. Denver HC Sean Payton spoke about Greenlaw’s recovery, saying the linebacker will be a “full participant in training camp.”

“He’s on schedule,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “I saw the early reports, and you don’t know how tempted I get sometimes… But I showed great restraint. He’s doing well and will be a full participant in training camp. All of that’s doing great, but I refrained.”

Chiefs

Chiefs G Trey Smith said Patrick Mahomes does some “crazy stuff” in practice, like throwing behind his back or under his legs

“Honestly, the stuff that you guys don’t see in practice will blow your mind the most, nonchalant around the back, under the leg, just crazy stuff that he does that’s just like, when you rewind it, you’re like ‘man, he really did just throw that perfectly,” Smith said, via ChiefsWire.

Mahomes has a reputation for giving extravagant gifts to his offensive linemen.

“There are probably not enough good things I could say about Pat,” said Smith. “One thing I could say is that he gifted me one of the most valuable possessions: two Rolex watches. He got us a golf cart, a fully tricked-out club cart, all new golf clubs, and Oakley sunglasses. The list goes on and on and on.”

Raiders

Despite moving on from HC Antonio Pierce and bringing in a mostly new staff under HC Pete Carroll, the Raiders retained DL coach Rob Leonard for the 2025 season. Leonard spoke about meeting Carroll for the first time and his relationship with DC Patrick Graham.

“Just positive energy, loves his job, passionate,” Leonard said, via Carter Owen of the team’s website. “I think shared values are always important [for] both players and coaches alike. You’ve got to love what you do, and you can’t hide that enthusiasm if you have it or if you don’t. Some people are pessimists, some people are optimists. He’s an optimist. He sees the good things you’ve got going on and how to build. I think there’s an art to building something from the ground up, and his experience speaks for itself.”

“I love Pat. I’ve been with Pat in New York [Giants], Miami, here. I owe Pat a lot. Loyalty means a lot to me. I’ll never forget the call he gave me to go to Miami to coach linebackers and I had all 14 guys in my room. Then to bring me here, that will always mean a lot to me. I sincerely mean this, I want him to be a head coach more than I even ever would for myself. I want him to succeed more so than me. To watch him grow from the defensive line coach in New York to where he is now, watching him grow as a leader and as a coordinator, it’s been awesome. I wasn’t sure if he was going to come back, then he did and I couldn’t be more excited.”