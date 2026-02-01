AFC Notes: Eric Bieniemy, Bo Nix, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix said that not being able to play in the conference championship after the team lost to the Patriots was the worst part of being injured.

“It was a bummer,” Nix said, via ESPN. “It was a tough week. It was not necessarily the most fun I’ve ever had playing football. But life teaches you lessons. You know this adversity is good. … For me it’s just going to make playing in one of these games all that much more special. I can’t go back and play in that one, but, man, I can do something to … see how many I can play in in the future. That drives me.”

Nix added that his ankle injury was not a pre-existing condition and insinuated that HC Sean Payton spoke out of turn when he referenced that it could be from an unresolved issue.

“[But] nothing predisposed, nothing that was there originally,” Nix said of the current injury. “That might have gotten confused. Just a simple step with my foot up in the air, my body weight came down on it, sort of got twisted up. … It could have been a worse landing, but I think all that force went into the only place it could.”

Nix said of Payton: “I don’t think he really should share how many surgeries I’ve had in the past, to be honest with you — he doesn’t even really know that. But it’s going to be good to get back, get back to work. … Nothing really that concerns me, nothing that scares me moving forward.”

Broncos

The Broncos parted ways with OC Joe Lombardi after their loss in the AFC Championship, who had been with HC Sean Payton for 12 years in New Orleans and three years in Denver. Lombardi wasn’t too surprised by the decision and felt like Payton was in “one of those moods” where he felt change was needed.

“Sean decided to move on, and I guess that’s all there is to say,” Lombardi said, via Chris Tomasson. “I don’t think it’s ever a surprise (in the NFL). Not really. … I think you could tell he (Payton) was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made and I guess he decided one of those was me. So I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves, I guess.”

“I think it’s part of the business. I mean, he employed me for a long time. I’m appreciative of that.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy detailed the conversations he’s had with both QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce after being named the offensive coordinator in Kansas City once again.

“I’ve had just a small, minimum conversation with both (QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce), and they all have been great, but more than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting. When we came out here and played them in the preseason, it was great seeing those guys because I haven’t seen them in years,” Bieniemy said, via Chiefs Wire. “It just feels good just to sit down and have conversations with guys, and to be honest, I have not talked football or anything. It’s just the excitement of seeing each other, asking how they’re doing, and making sure everything is good moving forward. Is the excitement high, yes. Am I fired up, yes. Do I respect the hell out of both of those guys, yes. I’m looking forward to getting back to the grind and chopping wood with them.“