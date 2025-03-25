AFC Notes: Evan Engram, Kareem Hunt, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

After being released by Jacksonville this offseason, the Broncos were quick to jump on TE Evan Engram, envisioning him as a potential matchup nightmare for HC Sean Payton’s offense.

“They just had a real vision for him,” Engram’s personal coach, Drew Lieberman, told Luca Evans of The Denver Post. “They were kind of, one of the first teams to contact him. … He just felt like they understood all the different things he could do.”

Texas TE Gunnar Helm had an official 30 visit with the Broncos. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

The Chargers brought back 33-year-old S Tony Jefferson, who provides a veteran presence on the roster and has formed a bond with CB Tarheeb Still.

“He helps me on and off the field. It’s kind of like a bigger brother,” Still said about Jefferson, via the team website. “He plays safety, so safety communication with corners goes on. He sits next to me so I’ll be like, ‘What’s the safety do on this play? Is he going to have this route if I do this?’ Stuff like that. He really just lets me know the little small pointers of the defense, but also just keeps me level. Just being there when I need him, I could talk to him about anything on the field and off the field. He’s been a great mentor for me and I appreciate him.”

Kansas State OL Easton Kilty met with the Chargers before the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Chargers before the Big 12 pro day. (Tony Pauline) BYU OT Caleb Etienne met with the Chargers at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)

met with the Chargers at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo) William & Mary OT Charles Grant met with the Chargers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Chargers before his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Arkansas State C Jacob Bayer has three official 30 visits, including with the Chargers, per his agent.

Chiefs

Veteran RB Kareem Hunt fell short of a Super Bowl victory in his return to the team this past season, yet is a firm believer that the team can get back to the big game in 2025.

“The culture is just great,” Hunt said, via Arrowhead Pride. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But we’ve got a lot of work to do — and I feel like we’ve got another good shot at it. You never want to go to the Super Bowl and lose, but I’m just grateful I got to experience that. I definitely want to get back there and see how it is on the other side. I’m just doing whatever Coach [Andy] Reid and those guys ask me to do, man. I’ll just play my role — go out there [to] do whatever [I can] to help the team win.” Per Jeremy Fowler, Southern Arkansas CB Melvin Smith Jr. will visit with the Chiefs on Tuesday.