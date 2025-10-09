AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Odafe Oweh, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh said that OLB Odafe Oweh reminds him a lot of LB Khalil Mack and expects him to be in the lineup this weekend.

“To me, he’s a lot like Khalil Mack,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge. Been a very good, productive young player in the prime of his career.”

When discussing coordinators who are raising their head coaching stock, Dan Graziano of ESPN names Chargers DC Jesse Minter as someone who stands out.

Chiefs

Kansas City fell to 2-3 after a tough Monday Night Football loss to Jacksonville, where a late pick-six turned the tide of the game. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was adamant about their need to stop beating themselves and feels they’ve lost too many games already.

“We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes,” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Nate Taylor. “We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. It’s been one guy here or there. In this league, it’s so close that those [moments] change games.”

“We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already.”

Raiders

Raiders QB Geno Smith has struggled thus far with nine interceptions. Regarding whether Las Vegas is concerned about Smith’s start to the season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler classifies things as “mildly concerned” and the team understands Smith must “play better — and soon.”

Fowler cites NFL scouts who think Smith is delivering the ball too late and is trying to fit passes into too tight of windows.

Dan Graziano of ESPN questions whether the Raiders will consider moving to Kenny Pickett if things keep deteriorating.

if things keep deteriorating. People around the NFL tell Graziano that OC Chip Kelly ‘s scheme isn’t “creating enough advantages” to overcome their personnel deficiencies.

‘s scheme isn’t “creating enough advantages” to overcome their personnel deficiencies. Raiders HC Pete Carroll admitted that the “process” of getting the team back on track has taken longer than expected: “Yeah, yeah, much longer than I expected it to be…we have to get out of that type of ball.” (Paul Gutierrez)

admitted that the “process” of getting the team back on track has taken longer than expected: “Yeah, yeah, much longer than I expected it to be…we have to get out of that type of ball.” (Paul Gutierrez) The Raiders tried out three specialists, including LS Luke Elkin, P Brad Robbins and P Ryan Stonehouse, per the NFL transactions wire. Robbins was signed to the practice squad.