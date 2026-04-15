AFC Notes: Greg Rousseau, Draft Visits, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane mentioned that they plan to have Greg Rousseau play the outside linebacker position in 2026, but they won’t have him drop into coverage.

“Yeah, I think he’ll be on the outside ‘backer. You’re not gonna see him dropping [into coverage] as much as you would some other guys. But he can still do it enough — he might do it one time a game,” Beane said, via Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. “Could he go play the 4i? Yeah, he could. I don’t know if you’re getting his value there, to be honest. It doesn’t mean he couldn’t do it. I think he’s versatile enough. Like anything, if we needed him to go do it, if these guys are like, ‘man, you’re the best guy,’ Greg would. But we see him in the outside ‘backer group, not that 3-4, 5-tech, 4i type stuff.”

Beane indicated that most of their defensive ends in former DC Bobby Babich‘s system will now be outside linebackers for new DC Jim Leonhard.

“When we show up to training camp, who are the group of now linebackers plus D-linemen? Considering that most of our old D-ends are now gonna be outside backers.”

Jets

Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Billy Marshall)

took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Billy Marshall) Miami of Ohio LB Jackson Kuwatch visited the Jets. (Ryan Fowler)

visited the Jets. (Ryan Fowler) Georgia Tech DT Jordan van den Berg had a 30 visit with the Jets, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904)

had a 30 visit with the Jets, per his Instagram. (JaguarsNow904) Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport) Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Jordan Reid)

had a 30 visit with the Jets. (Jordan Reid) San Diego State CB Chris Johnson visited the Jets. (Jordan Reid)

visited the Jets. (Jordan Reid) N.C. State DE Cian Slone took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Jeremy Fowler)

Patriots

Indiana RB Kaelon Black will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss)

will take a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Mike Reiss) Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon has a 30 visit with the Patriots. New England also wanted a 30 visit with Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis but wasn’t able to work out the scheduling. (Tony Pauline)

has a 30 visit with the Patriots. New England also wanted a 30 visit with Texas A&M G but wasn’t able to work out the scheduling. (Tony Pauline) Texas Tech QB Behren Morton had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo)

had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Justin Melo) Auburn DE Keyron Crawford has a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli)

has a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Arye Pulli) Michigan State S Malik Spencer had a 30 visit with the Patriots. (Jordan Schultz)