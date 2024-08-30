AFC Notes: Haason Reddick, Christian Gonzalez, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane is “cautiously optimistic” that the team won’t have to place QB Mitchell Trubisky on injured reserve, but signed QB Mike White to the practice squad just as an insurance policy.

“I’m excited that we were able to get Mike White. We recruited him hard for the practice squad,” Beane said, via PFT.

Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team didn’t consider bringing in a kicker to the practice squad and preached confidence and patience in Tyler Bass : “I think we’ve just got to relax and give him a chance and remain confident in him. … We’re very confident in him. Obviously he’ll have to go out and do it though.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said there is still a path for EDGE Haason Reddick to be active for Week 1 after missing all of training camp as he held out for a new contract: “Yeah, depending on … I’m assuming he’s in phenomenal shape. Like I said, he’s a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready. He’s had success in multiple buildings and multiple schemes with coaching staffs, and so he’s going to know what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1. So he still has plenty of time.” (Rich Cimini)

Jets GM Joe Douglas spoke on DE Haason Reddick amidst the contract dispute: “Nothing has changed from our end. Ton of respect for Haason. Awaiting his arrival.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Despite the long negotiations, Douglas affirmed that they won’t trade Reddick. (Rosenblatt)

Douglas mentioned they haven’t had any direct conversation with Reddick since April. (Brian Costello)

New York HC Robert Saleh announced WR Mike Williams will be available in Week 1 but they don’t expect him to be 100 percent from the jump. (Costello)

Patriots

The Patriots are expecting a big season out of CB Christian Gonzalez and believe he could ascend into one of the best in the league at his position.

“They actually think Christian Gonzalez is set up for a really big year,” Albert Breer said, via Patriots Wire. “They’ve tried to challenge him in different ways in camp and develop him as the number one corner. Now how do you do that? You do that by creating difficult matchups for him, by creating different situations for him in training camp. I’m not comparing him to Randy Moss as an athlete, but there are certain guys who are sort of smooth movers that way, and he’s one of these guys that’s taller, longer, that sometimes it doesn’t even look like he’s making much of an effort when he’s actually just kind of gliding down the field. So, I can tell you there’s not a lot of concern on the part of people I talked to in the organization about Christian Gonzalez. They think he’s one of the very best players on the team.”