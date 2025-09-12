AFC Notes: Hollywood Brown, Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos

The Broncos’ rushing attack got off to a slow start in Week 1, but finished with 151 yards on their way to a 20-12 win over the Titans. Denver HC Sean Payton said they need to look at their strengths and figure out how to start games stronger.

“We’ve got to look closely at what we’re doing, and as coaches, look closely at what our strengths are,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “It was good to finally be a little bit more efficient in the second half than in the first half.”

RJ Harvey had a 50-yard run in the fourth quarter, which was followed by J.K. Dobbins scoring a 19-yard touchdown run. Payton was pleased with both players.

“It was great to see those guys get the carries and keep pounding,” Payton said. “We had a couple of big ones there in the second half that really changed field positions, and also a couple of big plays that kept the clock moving. We converted some third downs more obviously in the second half, but we’ll look at the tape.”

Dobbins said he scored his touchdown on an inside zone run.

“It was an inside zone run,” Dobbins said. “I saw a hole and then, once I get a little crease, I feel like I’m a guy that’s going to take advantage of it. So that’s what I did. I had to break a tackle on the way there, but we got it done.”

Chargers

Chargers DL Teair Tart clogged up multiple passing lanes with three pass breakups in the team’s win against the Chiefs.

“You just kind of react during the play,” Tart said, via NY Times. “You try to find a way to affect the quarterback in any way, (whether) it’s just beating the man out the gate in front of you or getting your hand in the way of those throwing lanes.”

Tart was on his third team in eight months before the Chargers signed him, making it his fourth.

“It meant the world to me, coming from a bunch of different places,” Tart said of the Chargers’ signing him. “I think things are earned and not given to you. I appreciate them for the opportunity and giving me the chance to earn and prove that I belong here and I can play here.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown said he wasn’t happy with his first performance back with the team but knows he’ll get on the same page with QB Patrick Mahomes.

“I mean, for me, it did feel like I didn’t play football in a long time that first game,” Brown said, via Chiefs Wire. “So, I wasn’t too pleased with my performance, but I’ve come to work this week and (I’m) ready to get after it this week for sure.“