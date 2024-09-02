AFC Notes: J.C. Latham, Alec Pierce, L’Jarius Sneed, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Alec Pierce headed into training camp with an uncertain role following the addition of second-round WR Adonai Mitchell. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard was very pleased with Pierce’s camp and mentioned his versatility and consistency.



“I think Alec has just had his best camp–arguably as good as anybody out there,” Ballard said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “Consistent–shows he can play inside and out.”

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter echoed the praise for Pierce and cited his work ethic as a driving factor in his success.



“He was – I mean he always brings it to practice every single day. He is as consistent as they come. His work ethic, his work habits, his pre-practice habits, just the way he prepares himself to have a shot at having some success during that practice when those opportunities go up.”

Titans

Titans first-round OT J.C. Latham noted that his pass protection duties in the NFL are much different than what he was tasked with during his time at Alabama, especially considering he is making a transition from right to left tackle under OL coach Bill Callahan.

“It’s more intricate than in college,” Latham said, via the Nashville Post. “You got a whole bunch of different angles, different hand strikes that you can use, a whole bunch of different things that you’ll see. In college, it was just get back, strike, win. Now it’s a lot more [complex], but you got to be able to handle all that stuff.”

Titans

Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed said he was “bitter” after getting traded from the Chiefs.

“Yeah, man, I didn’t talk to them. I was upset, man,” he said, via Around The NFL. “I was upset, you know Kansas City, that’s like my first love. They showed me the way, showed me how to be a champion, gave me two rings. You know I was bitter. I was angry because I wanted to stay in that environment around everybody who I was used to. But it’s God’s plan.“