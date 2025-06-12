AFC Notes: J.K. Dobbins, Quentin Johnston, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton explained why the team was interested in RB J.K. Dobbins, who signed with the team this past week.

“Another good football player that we’ve seen firsthand. I’ve seen for a while,” Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “[We are interested because of] the importance of that position group. We really like the group right now we’re working with. It’s just another opportunity to possibly bring in another good football player to help us win.”

Chargers

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston believes the biggest difference between his rookie and sophomore year in the NFL is experience.

“I feel like the main thing for me was just experience, having that experience,” Johnston said, via the team’s website. “Going into that second year last year, I feel like a lot of stuff slowed down for me. I was able to think more clear, having a better understanding of what I’m doing and where I’m at specific times. Just taking a lot of the stuff I did good and then obviously taking all the stuff I didn’t do so good, just honing in on that type of stuff and carrying it into my second year. I’m going to continue to do that from last year going into this year.” Johnston is looking forward to building off of what he learned from a new coaching staff and not having to learn a new system as he enters a pivotal third year. “Obviously a little more comfortable because you know they’re coming back, so you don’t have to worry about too much stuff changing up,” Johnston said. “Obviously, there’s going to be some tweaks and changes here or there, but not a complete change. You kind of come back that first day in the building with like, ‘OK, we’re just picking up where we left off last year,'” he added. “It was pretty smooth.” Johnston added that he hopes to become more of a leader for the team’s younger wide receivers this season. “On the field, outside of the field, I’m always the outlet outside of the field, too,” Johnston said. “I always invite them to my house, we can just chill. I feel like a big thing is not just on the field stuff, but getting that connection off the field, getting to know the person more. That kind of bleeds over the field and having that connection with each other throughout the receiver room,” Johnston added.

Raiders

The Raiders signed undrafted DL Laki Tasi as an international player from Brisbane, Australia, where he played professional rugby. Tasi said one of his rugby coaches recommended football to him.

“He was telling me, ‘You have a good body as an offensive lineman or a defensive lineman,'” Tasi said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s site. “So I told myself I have to look up what the NFL is all about. … I was just more into work, rugby and training. Once I looked it up I was like, ‘Damn, this is really big.'”

Tasi drew inspiration from Eagles OT Jordan Mailata, who was also a former rugby player before becoming a seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“I feel like if what he did was possible, what can I do?” Tasi said. “He won the Super Bowl [but] it took him three years to actually make it on the squad. I feel like I can make it too. Everything is possible in the realm of football. I give props to him because he put the NFL IPP on the map.”

Raiders DL coach Rob Leonard said his first impression of Tasi was recognizing he’s “humongous.”

“Humongous athlete,” Leonard said. “That’s a great kid. He’s never played football before so he’s trying to figure it out.”